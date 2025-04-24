McDonald’s is releasing chicken strips — here’s when you can get them
The chicken strips come with a new sauce
McDonald’s is officially adding chicken strips to its menu.
On Thursday, the fast food chain announced the launch of the McCrispy Strips, which are made with “juicy, 100 percent white meat, coated with crispy golden-brown breading and bursting with a bold, new black pepper flavor,” according to a press release.
McCrispy Strips are also paired with a Creamy Chilli Dip, described as a “savory, sweet, and tangy sauce.” Starting on May 5, customers can get the strips — sold in three or four pieces and served with Creamy Chili Dip sauce cups— at McDonald’s stores nationwide.
“Since stepping into my new role as a leader of the U.S. business this year, I've been excited for fans to get to experience our additional chicken offerings,” Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's, said. “The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait.
She continued: “We took our time, listened to our fans and created a product we knew they would crave. And the best part is we're just getting started.”
The news comes as fans are waiting for the return of a fan favorite McDonald’s item, the Snack Wrap. Last week, McDonald’s released a partially obscured date for when the menu item will be available again.
“Snack wraps 0x.14.2025,” the post read, prompting fans to question if the menu could be back in June.
The Snack Wrap was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.
However, the company discontinued the item in restaurants in the United States in 2016, saying they were too complicated to make.
Crispy chicken has also become a hot commodity amongst other food restaurants. Last week, Taco Bell announced it was bringing back its beloved Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which sold out in less than a week when they launched in December.
Although the Crispy Chicken Nuggets are available at Taco Bell stores now, they will only be around for eight weeks.
“We’re a taco place doing chicken our own way and like all our best moments, it’s a little unexpected – because we've never been about following the rules,” Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery, said in a statement. “The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we’re looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want.”
