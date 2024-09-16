Popular mac and cheese brand recalled from major US stores over spoilage fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

A popular macaroni and cheese brand has recalled two products sold across five states over concerns of potential bacteria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced this week.

Reser’s Fine Foods initiated the recall of its “Reser’s American Classics Macaroni and Cheese” and “Reser’s American Classics Macaroni and Cheese White Cheddar,” as part of a larger recall of its deli salads and refrigerated products. The recall was issued over concerns that products had become spoiled due to “temperature abuse.”

A spokesperson for Reser’s Fine Foods told FOX Business that the issue “was isolated to one truck load of product delivered to one distributor location.” The recall was initiated on July 29 and was updated to a Class II recall on September 3, according to the FDA.

A Class II recall refers to “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The recalled Reser’s American Classics Macaroni and Cheese included a “use by” date of September 14 and September 16, 2024. The recalled Reser’s American Classics Macaroni and Cheese White Cheddar also had a “use by” date of September 11, 2024.

open image in gallery Reser’s Fine Foods has initiated recall of its cheddar macaroni and cheese and white cheddar macaroni and cheese ( Reser’s Fine Foods )

The macaroni and cheese products were pulled from stores located in California, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Safeway, Stop & Shop, and Walmart – which sell Reser’s macaroni and cheese items – were reportedly not affected by the recall. Reser’s products are also sold in Target stores.

The recall is just the latest in a number of health and safety concerns raised within the past month. At least 57 people have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria from Boar’s Head deli meats. Boar’s Head has recalled more than seven million pounds of deli products, marking the largest listeria outbreak in the US since 2011.

Perdue Foods recalled more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders after some customers reported finding metal wire embedded in the products last month. And Wisconsin health officials initiated a recall of eggs following an outbreak of salmonella infections among 65 people in nine states.

The Independent has contacted Reser’s Fine Foods for comment.