Lay’s announces new flavor after $1 million contest winner revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lay’s has announced a newly created flavor inspired by the winner of the brand’s $1 million contest.

The snack company announced the winner of its “Do Us A Flavor” contest on Tuesday. The contest, which launched in October 2024, asked fans to submit their “$1 million potato chip flavor idea.” From April to June, fans voted on which of the three final flavors — sold at grocery stores nationwide — should win.

The winner of the contest was Bacon Grilled Cheese, securing its spot as Lay’s newest chip flavor.

“Submitted by Paula George from Sapulpa, Okla., this winning flavor is a savory, nostalgic ode combining two of everyone’s favorites – bacon & grilled cheese!” the snack brand stated on its website. George is the lucky winner of the $1 million prize.

Lay’s also noted that the chips taste like a special sandwich created by George’s late father.

open image in gallery Lay’s chose three finalists in April for it’s ‘Do Us A Flavor’ contest ( Getty Images )

“George drew inspiration from her late father’s bacon grilled cheese recipe and hopes the flavor will bring fans a similar memory of a delicious favorite meal, enjoyed on the cheesy crunch of a Lay's potato chip,” the company added.

George also issued a statement about her win.

“I am so honored to be named the Lay’s Do Us A Flavor winner,” she said, as reported by News 9. “Seeing Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese flavored potato chips brought to life was a dream come true in itself, and knowing that thousands of Lay’s fans across the country tried and loved it, just as much as I did, fills me with immense joy and gratitude for this opportunity.”

Denise Truelove, senior vice president for marketing of PepsiCo Foods, which owns Lay’s, also took the opportunity to congratulate George.

“The creativity and passion for bold, delicious flavors, and the story behind each submission, captured the hearts—and taste buds—of potato chip lovers everywhere,” she said in a statement. “As a leader in flavor innovation, we’re thrilled to bring this flavor to life and celebrate the inspiring ideas of our fans through this contest.”

More than 70,000 potato chip flavors were submitted by fans. However, only three flavors made it to the final round.

open image in gallery Lay's reveals winner of 'Do Us A Flavor' contest is Bacon Grilled Cheese ( Lay's )

Along with the Bacon Grilled Cheese flavor, fans voted for either Valentina & Lime, submitted by Araceli Huerta, or Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken, submitted by Neelia Lynn.

While George is the only finalist to take home the $1 million, Huerta’s and Lynn’s chip flavors are still available in stores nationwide, until supplies last. Huerta and Lynn will also receive $50,000 each, since they were the remaining two finalists.

The annual “Do Us A Flavor” contest started in 2012, with some of the winning potato chips over the years including Cheesy Garlic Bread, Southern Biscuits and Gravy, Wavy Fried Green Tomato, and Wasabi Ginger.