How Krispy Kreme plans to honor World Kindness Day with free doughnuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Krispy Kreme plans to sprinkle a little bit of joy with a special treat in honor of World Kindness Day 2024.

On Wednesday (November 13), the beloved American doughnut chain will celebrate World Kindness Day by offering free goodies for a few lucky customers.

At participating stores and drive-thrus, the first 500 patrons will receive a box filled with a dozen of Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnuts at no cost.

Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer, emphasized the importance of offering “small gestures” that will go a long way on this year’s international holiday. “World Kindness Day is a reminder that we can all make a positive impact in people’s lives, including through small gestures like sharing a sweet treat,” he said in an official press release.

“We hope that each dozen Original Glazed doughnuts we give away enables and inspires many dozens of small acts of kindness,” Skena continued.

The first 500 Krispy Kreme customers will get a free box dozen of glazed doughnuts on World Kindness Day ( Getty Images )

World Kindness Day was first established in 1998 as a means to encourage acts of kindness across the globe, and prove how these sweet gestures can have a greater positive impact on individuals and communities. The goal is to motivate people to take a few moments out of their busy lives and promote widespread generosity.

Krispy Kreme franchises in the UK will also offer free doughnuts on November 13. The first 100 customers to walk into participating stores can claim a no-charge glazed doughnut, if they say: “Show me doughnut love.”

While the brand will be handing out only its plain glazed doughnuts for free, customers are welcome to splurge on a new variety of fried delectables inspired by the upcoming holiday season.

On November 7, Krispy Kreme unveiled this year’s Thanksgiving-themed menu items including four new flavors. Now through the holiday, patrons can indulge in Chocolate Silk Pie, Lemon Cream Pie, Blueberry Crisp, and Apple Crumb flavored doughnuts with creamy fillings and crunchy toppings.

“There’s nothing more meaningful and traditional than spending time around the table with those we love this time of year,” Skena said in a news statement posted on the company website. “Our new Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection was created with that in mind to help bring people together and sweeten the season of sharing joy and gratitude.”