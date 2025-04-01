Popular chicken chain revealed as most notorious for getting orders wrong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While everyone has received a wrong fast food order at some point, a study has found that one popular eatery is more inaccurate than others.

Intouch Insight, a company known for tracking the speed and accuracy of drive-thru restaurants, recently released their 2024 findings revealing which fast food restaurants are the quickest at handing out orders and which are the most accurate.

Chick-fil-A took the number one spot with an accuracy rating of 92 percent. Burger King and McDonald’s were tied for the second-highest accuracy rating at 88 percent. At the bottom of the list, with the lowest rating of just 81 percent, was KFC.

KFC did, however, record the most improved accuracy score since 2024. Also at the bottom of the list, though slightly higher than KFC, were Taco Bell, Wendy’s, and Dunkin’.

Despite the chicken chain’s low accuracy rating, KFC did have some redeeming qualities such as its shorter wait times. According to the report, KFC averaged just over one car in line before being able to place an order, while Chick-fil-A had an average of five cars in the drive-thru line. That resulted in a wait time of about eight minutes.

Taco Bell had the shortest wait time overall with customers receiving their order and then leaving in 4.3 minutes.

KFC had an accuracy rating of 81 percent compared to Chic-fil-A’s 92 percent ( Getty Images )

The report comes almost two months after KFC announced it would be moving its U.S. headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky, to Plano, Texas, causing 100 employees to relocate with the headquarters in the next six months.

“I am disappointed by this decision and believe the company's founder would be, too,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “This company's name starts with Kentucky, and it has marketed our state's heritage and culture in the sale of its product.”

According to the chain’s owner, Yum! Brands, KFC’s relocation is part of a larger plan to eventually have two brand headquarters, one in Plano and the other in Irvine, California.

In addition to KFC employees relocating, Yum! Brands are also asking roughly 90 members of their remote workforce to relocate. Those 90 employees are expected to move over the next 18 months.

Despite moving the chain from Kentucky to Texas, the company and the KFC Foundation plan to maintain corporate offices in Louisville, Kentucky. The chain is also planning on opening a flagship store in Louisville.

“These changes position us for sustainable growth and will help us better serve our customers, employees, franchisees, and shareholders,” David Gibbs, Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer said, according to a local Fox outlet.

“Ultimately, bringing more of our people together on a consistent basis will maximize our unrivaled culture and talent as a competitive advantage. I’m confident this is another important step in growing our iconic restaurant brands globally.”

KFC currently has more than 30,000 restaurants across 150 countries.