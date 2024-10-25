Jimmy John’s launches ‘Picklewich’ with giant pickle slices instead of bread

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jimmy John’s has launched a new sandwich, which features giant slices of pickles instead of bread.

On October 24, the beloved sandwich shop revealed the latest and limited-time item on its menu: The Picklewich. However, unlike the brand’s usual sandwiches, this meal will have all its ingredients in between two halves of a kosher dill pickle.

According to a press release, the Picklewich comes in two different options. One choice is The Vito Picklewich, which includes salami and capocollo, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, and oregano-basil.

The second choice is The Turkey Picklewich, which has slices of Jimmy John’s premium turkey and provolone cheese between two halves of a pickle. The sandwich is also completed with sliced lettuce and tomato.

Each of these sandwich options comes with a signature bag of chips. The brand is bringing back its beloved Pickle Jimmy Chips, which features “salty, sour, dilly, and delicious pickle flavor is added to classic Jimmy Chips,” as noted in the press release.

The Picklewich will officially launch at Jimmy John’s on Monday, October 28. However, the sandwich will only be available up until November 14, which is National Pickle Day.

Jimmy John’s is also offering a deal to reward members, who will get 50 percent off the Picklewich when they purchase any eight-inch sandwich on November 3, which is National Sandwich Day.

Aside from The Picklewich deal, rewards members can make any eight-inch sandwich order a combo - which includes a bag of Jimmy Chips and a drink - for free, starting on November 3. The deal, which will be offered until the end of December, can only be used on orders placed after 2 pm.

The limited addition to Jimmy John’s menu comes after a different pickle sandwich went viral this summer, with another one of these dishes served at Seven Brothers Gourmet Food Market in Long Island.

The sandwich – which was first created in January – includes deli meat, cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, all inside two halves of a pickle, which had its insides scooped out.

After a TikTok video of Gabby Palmisano (@gabbyparmesan) eating the sandwich went viral in May, people were then rushing to get it at Seven Brothers Gourmet Food Market.

“There’s days that the lines wrap around outside,” Stephanie Kemp, Seven Brothers’ social media manager, told Today back in July. “So some days there could probably be like 50, 60 people on the line waiting when they wait about an hour.”