Goldfish crackers are giving the snack a new ‘adult’ name

The snack that smiles back has announced a change to its iconic name.

Goldfish crackers will now be known as “Chilean Sea Bass” beginning Wednesday (October 23), in an effort to expand its audience to hungry adults.

The Pepperidge Farm snack will still feature its baked cheddar crackers, formed in the shape of a fish with a smile drawn on the side. However, the goal of the rebrand is to show consumers that just because the snack comes in a fun shape, it doesn’t mean adults can’t enjoy it too.

“We know Goldfish are a lunchbox icon, but the truth is, they’re loved by snackers of all ages. So, as a playful reminder, we went ahead and gave our iconic cheddar cracker a new, fun, grown-up name,” Danielle Brown, the vice president of Goldfish, told CNN.

“Chilean Sea Bass” labeled Goldfish bags will only be available to purchase online in two packs for $7.38 USD. The name change won’t last forever, as the company said the limited-edition item is only available until October 30.

Goldfish, which is owned by the Campbell Soup Company, also shared the news in a series of Instagram posts. But customers were torn between whether or not they were in favor of the name change.

Some fans supported the adult name change, joking that it made them feel more sophisticated. “Finally the fanciest goldfish for the biggest fan,” one commenter wrote, while another agreed: “Adult sophistication at its finest.”

Others admitted they never viewed the snack’s name as a reason for avoiding the crackers. “What is this?” one commenter questioned. “Who complains about the name goldfish??? Seriously grow up.”

“Nah mate, the name changes the brain changes the taste. I’ll stick with my goldfish branding thank you,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, one person felt the new name sounded too much like a real fish to be a decent snack. “Lol uh I probably wouldn’t want to eat a Chilean sea bass snack. I’m fine and proud to eat goldfish,” they wrote.

This isn’t the first time the snack brand has rebranded itself in order to appeal to adults. Back in 2022, Pepperidge Farm announced a new line of significantly larger snacks, Goldfish Mega Bites.

In a press release, the company explained that Mega Bites – which were available in two flavors, sharp cheddar and cheddar jalapeño – were 50 percent larger than regular Goldfish. Pepperidge Farm called the cracker a bigger and bolder “reboot” of the classic Goldfish that kids have enjoyed for more than six decades.

“This is the first time Goldfish has created a snacking experience specifically with ‘Grown Up’ tastes in mind,” Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer of Campbell Snacks, said at the time.

“We’re at the start of a new chapter for the brand and are expanding our offerings and appeal to all age groups – in the college dorm, snacking at your desk, wherever that is these days – while remaining a snack for all families,” she added. “We’re excited to keep creating bold and playful snacks and experiences.”