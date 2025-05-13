There’s always a new food or health trend doing the rounds on social media – and the latest one to go viral on TikTok is a surprisingly simple gut health improvement method. No pricey powders or supplements here and not even a 10-step routine that’s only feasible for those without a nine to five. All you need is a daily shot of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). Apparently.

Thousands are swearing by the benefits of taking a swig of this stuff first thing in the morning, with claims of better digestion – but also clearer skin and a boost to metabolism. As I’ve personally been on a bit of a mission to improve my gut health, particularly since having my gallbladder removed, I was definitely interested in the idea that something as easy, cost-effective and natural as olive oil could make such a difference.

According to Riya Lakhani-Kanji, a nutritionist, “Using extra virgin olive oil can have a positive impact on the gut if used regularly instead of other oils because it has less acidity, which is kinder to the gut and causes less irritation.”

Goran Morović, owner of Villa Nai 3.3, a hotel which produces olive oil on the Croatian island of Dugi Otok, even claims he cured his own gout with the help of olive oil. The villa is renowned for its high-quality, award-winning olive oil (produced on site from olives grown in 500-year-old groves) and Morović’s passion for the olives extends to his advocacy for the daily consumption of olive leaf tea.

So, what exactly makes olive oil gut-friendly? Firstly, EVOO is rich in polyphenols, which are plant compounds that act as antioxidants and help reduce inflammation in the body (particularly in the gut) and ultimately support a more diverse gut microbiota. For context, an EVOO is considered high from a level of 250mg/kg, with some suppliers curating ranges of oils exceeding 400mg/kg.

Lakhani-Kanji explains: “EVOO can positively influence gut microbiota diversity and reduce inflammation as EVOO is rich in monounsaturated fats and phenolic compounds, acting as a prebiotic, promoting beneficial bacteria like bifidobacteria and lactobacilli, while inhibiting the growth of pathogenic bacteria. This leads to increased production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which in turn can offer anti-inflammatory benefits.”

Morović adds that the varieties of olive trees which contain more polyphenols often have more in their leaves, too, hence his intake of olive leaf tea each day. Olive oil and olive leaf tea are two forms in which polyphenols are consumed and, according to Morović, “it is better to use both rather than just one”.

It’s also packed full of oleocanthal, a natural compound that has anti-inflammatory effects similar to ibuprofen. While it’s not an immediate medicinal solution, regular consumption of high-quality EVOO could offer anti-inflammatory support over time.

Does it sound too good to be true? Are we really meant to accept that olive oil could replace painkillers? Lakhani-Kanji says we shouldn’t be too surprised. “Oleocanthal inhibits the same cyclooxygenase (COX) enzymes that ibuprofen does, leading to reduced production of prostaglandins, which are involved in inflammation and poor gut health.”

Certainly, the studies seem to back up the claims. One 2020 study published in Nutrition Reviews found that participants who consumed EVOO daily had improved levels of certain gut-friendly bacteria and reduced markers of inflammation. But it might also be worth noting that while a tablespoon of olive oil a day is generally considered safe for most people, it may not necessarily suit everyone.

open image in gallery Not all olive oils are created equal – look for cold-pressed, high-polyphenol extra virgin olive oil to actually reap the gut benefits ( Getty/iStock )

Those with gastro issues or IBS (or similar) conditions might find that a daily shot of EVOO actually increases loose bowel movements, while I was told that I could potentially experience bloating or mild discomfort, as my lack of a gallbladder means it can be harder to digest fats. Without a gallbladder, the liver continuously releases bile, which Lakhani-Kanji acknowledges can “lead to milder digestive issues from fat intake”.

However, excessive fat intake can still cause digestive discomfort, so moderation and mindful eating are key, along with daily movement. Lakhani-Kanji does concede: “If consumed in large amounts on an empty stomach, some people can suffer from acid reflux, diarrhoea or bloating”. However, she stresses that this is only if consumed in large quantities, so if you’re just ingesting a tablespoon a day, it’s likely to be fine.

As EVOO is a monounsaturated fat, it is easier on the digestive system than saturated ones. However, if you’re trying this trend out for the first time, the advice is to start off small with half a tablespoon and build up your tolerance from there.

Others might be worried about the extra calories ingesting olive oil brings with it. A healthy calorie count for women is around 2,000 calories a day, and one tablespoon of olive oil has around 120 calories – so not a dealbreaker or any point of concern.

If you’re used to using olive oil as an alternative to butter and a generous serving in a salad, the first morning shot of it can be a little weird. It’s not unpleasant, especially if you’ve chosen a good quality oil, but it is quite a thick, viscous liquid to consume on an empty stomach.

While there’s no science that says it’s better to ingest your EVOO in shot form, as opposed to spreading the same amount over the day in your meals (either as a dressing or butter alternative), the shot/tablespoon method ensures a concentrated dose of beneficial compounds (like polyphenols) at once and gets you into the routine of doing it each day.

Should you not gel well with this ritual, spreading the same high quality EVOO (with the same level of polyphenols) throughout the day is just as effective… it’s no wonder we’ve been sold the Mediterranean diet all these years. Not only is this method equally effective, in terms of long-term cardiovascular and anti-inflammatory benefits, but if you’re someone who does struggle to consume a concentrated amount of olive oil in one go (either for it being too greasy or nauseating or even playing upon existing gut health issues), spreading your EVOO intake could be more tolerable. It’s also important that the olive oil isn’t heated, should you try the “in moderation” method, as this can degrade the antioxidants.

I absolutely love olives – so of course I wondered if upping my intake of my favourite snack might also be helping me on my way to better gut health.

It’s not completely wrong to assume that eating olives will help – but you’d need to eat a lot of them to match the dose of polyphenol in a tablespoon of EVOO. There’s about 0.5g fat content per olive versus a 13.5g tablespoon of EVOO – and while about 25-27 olives would balance this out (doable in my book), Morović clarifies that the polyphenol content in olives depends on the variety and curing and, in fact, this is lost during the debittering process.

I used a cold-pressed, high-polyphenol EVOO, in an attempt to maximise the health perks, and there was definitely good flavour to the oil I tried. Odysea’s Good For You EVOO contains 250mg/kg and costs £9 for a 250ml bottle. Compared to a standard bottle from Waitrose (£3.50), this comes in at a pricier cost – but I put it down to probably spending a similar amount (if not more) on supplements or powders. I’ve tried and tested multiple collagen shots and sachets, constantly trying to get my skin clear and glowing, and I’d say this was more palatable than those. I was a little nervous of any bloating and discomfort I’d been warned about – particularly as I sometimes feel a bit of discomfort if I drink fruit juice on an empty stomach – but I didn’t experience any during this experiment.

open image in gallery If downing a spoonful feels intense, drizzle EVOO over bread or veg instead – it’s all about spreading your intake, not just shooting it ( Getty/iStock )

It took a few days to notice any changes but overall, my digestion seemed smoother and I didn’t get the mid-afternoon slump I usually experience. I can’t say definitively if that was the oil or placebo but I’ll take it as I didn’t personally feel any negative side effects.

By the end of the week, I looked and felt less bloated and some spots on my face had cleared up – again, olive oil or continual use of my face wash, it’s hard to tell but I’ll take it. Because of the brain-gut axis, there have been reports of people experiencing more energy and better focus due to an enhanced microbiome which… I can’t say for certain if I felt too. Perhaps these symptoms would come after more than a week?

Morović adds that “if you replace other fats and oils with olive oil, which contains over 800mg of polyphenols per kilogram, and drink olive leaf tea daily, it is possible to feel the benefits after just one month”.

Others have claimed that since trying the trend, cravings and bloating have been “basically non-existent” but over on TikTok there are those less convinced. “Made me feel sick,” said one commenter. Another added: “Just eat olives like a normal person.”

Health professionals are even weighing in, with Dr Idz, an NHS doctor with a background in nutrition, admitting that the trend is “partially true”. Focusing on the notion that olive oil can help you lose weight, he says that a 2003 study found that replacing saturated fats with monounsaturated fats for four weeks resulted in almost 3kg of weight loss.

However, he notes that “the important point is that this is a substitution, not just an addition, so if the only thing you change is to add this drink to your morning routine, then you’ll increase your total calories. So if you want any chance of seeing results, you’ll need to make a healthy dietary substitution.”

Others are modifying the trend slightly, with ByZareefa, a “botanical biohacking” influencer, admitting she mixes EVOO with a squeeze of lemon juice to achieve her “perfect glass skin”. She tried the trend for longer than I did (30 days) and also noticed improvements to joint pain, inflammation and digestion, thanks to “the olive oil’s lubricating properties and the lemon juice’s cleansing properties”.

So is it for you? If you’re looking to improve your gut health, a shot of olive oil per day could be a nice and easy place to start. Not only is there research to back it, but it’s also relatively low-risk for most (only causing calorie increase and potential bloating or loose bowels for a select few) – plus it comes with a bunch of other benefits, from heart to brain health.

But, quality is key. If you’re going to start this trend, look to buy cold-pressed, extra virgin olive oil – and make sure the polyphenol count is high. If you want to maximise its properties, you should also store it in a cool, dry place, keeping it away from light and heat.

Still, if knocking back a tablespoon of oil every morning isn’t quite how you want to start your day, you can reap similar rewards by using EVOO more generously in your cooking. Drizzle it over your roasted veg, stir it into soups – or swap the good old salted butter (both at home and in restaurants) for some with a pinch of sea salt (my personal favourite, as I mentioned earlier). Lakhani-Kanji even suggests taking the shot after a meal as even “in moderation after food, EVOO will work best in small shot form”.

“I would also recommend taking a gut probiotic supplement alongside to support the gut, too.” However, she does note that EVOO can really help “when served cold rather than cooking as this means it preserves its nutrients and goodness, which can help the gut immensely”.

It’s important to remember that there’s no one miracle fix for gut health. But if a shot of olive oil helps, it might just be worth the glug.