Popular coffee creamer recalled due to illness and spoilage complaints

A coffee creamer brand has recalled over 75,000 bottles after receiving complaints of “spoilage and illness.”

Danone, the parent company of International Delight coffee creamer, originally issued a voluntary recall on February 21. On Wednesday, the United States Food and Drug Administration upgraded the recall to its second-highest risk level, a Class II recall.

According to the FDA, a Class II recall means using or being exposed to the product may “cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

The recall only applies to two specific flavors of the coffee creamer: 32-ounce bottles of Hazelnut creamer and 32-ounce bottles of Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll. The total number of recalled creamer bottles was 75,054.

Their expiration dates are listed as July 2, 2025, and July 3, 2025, respectively. Both recalled bottles have a producing plant code of 51-4114 R-S.

open image in gallery 7,747 six-pack cases of the Hazelnut flavor and 4,762 cases of the Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll were recalled ( International Delight )

Thirty-one states received shipments of the creamer bottles: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

“A limited number of these products did not meet our quality standards, due to premature spoilage manifesting as a texture issue,” a representative from Danone North America, told Today.com in a statement.

“While we know this is disappointing for our creamer fans, testing data has confirmed that this is not a food safety issue. We chose to voluntarily recall these isolated products out of an abundance of caution while we address the quality issue.”

Throughout 2025, various food products have been recalled including one popular lemonade brand that received an update to its recall last week to reflect that the drink contains a food additive that’s been linked to an increased cancer risk.

On January 31, Oak Cliff Beverage Works issued a voluntary recall of its Beverage Base Lemonade, which was sold in three and five-gallon containers. The five-gallon products have a “best by” date of January 1, 2026, while the three-gallon ones have a “best by” date of December 12, 2025.

The recall involves 8,847 units of the lemonade, as noted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Affected products were sold in eight states: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The product was recalled due to an undeclared presence of a synthetic food dye, Yellow 5, in the drink.

On February 25, the recall on the Beverage Base Lemonade was classified as a Class II recall. This classification means the recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the FDA.