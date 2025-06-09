Beloved Coca-Cola flavor reportedly coming back as fans beg for its permanent return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coca-Cola is reportedly bringing back a beloved Diet Coke flavor, and fans are dying to get their hands on it.

On Saturday, Instagram food account Snackolator reported that Diet Cherry Coke is making a comeback, nearly five years after it was discontinued. However, the drink is only “returning for a limited time.”

“It's been years since the OG Diet Cherry Coke has been out, so I'm really looking forward to getting it again,” the food account wrote in the caption.

The beverage will also reportedly be sold in its “retro packaging,” which is a white carton with the “Diet Cherry Coke” label and a drawing of a cherry. Each carton has 12 cans of Diet Coke Cherry, which is also different from the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cherry flavor that’s currently being sold.

However, it’s unclear when the Diet Cherry Coke will be released.

In the comments of Snackolator’s post, fans have expressed their excitement over the news while urging Coca-Cola to bring the Diet Cherry Coke back permanently.

“Why limited just bring it back for good,” one wrote, while another added: “Make it permanent.”

“As if Diet Coke couldn’t get any better,” a third fan commented.

“Where can I find! This is an emergency!” a fourth wrote.

The Independent has contacted Coca-Cola for comment.

Coca-Cola is reportedly bringing back Diet Cherry Coke for a limited time ( Getty Images )

Diet Cherry Coke was initially discontinued in 2020, after being launched in 1985. However, it’s unclear why it was removed from shelves.

There are several variations of Cherry Coke, including a Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla, which was discontinued in September.

Coca-Cola recently jumped onto the bandwagon of popular soda trends. In February, the company launched Simply Pop, a probiotic soda sold in five flavors: strawberry, lime, pineapple mango, fruit punch, and citrus punch.

The drink company noted on its website that this is the “first-ever prebiotic soda made with real fruit juice.” Similar to all prebiotic sodas, Simply Pop aims to “support gut health,” meaning there’s prebiotic fiber in it and no added sugars. The drink also has Vitamin C and Zinc to support immune function.

CEO of Coca-Cola’s nutrition unit, Becca Kerr, said Simply Pop came amid the rising popularity of prebiotic sodas, like Olipop and Poppi.

“We saw the prebiotic soda space really emerging as an area of interest for consumers, and we were paying really close attention to it,” Kerr told CNN. “We think it’s a space that is a great consumer fit and also offers a lot of growth.”