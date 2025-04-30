Chipotle’s giving away $1m in free food for Cinco De Mayo — here’s how to get it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chipotle is giving away $1 million worth of free food on Monday, in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

The brand announced its “Ingredient Quest” gaming experience on Roblox in a press release Tuesday. The game is a part of Chipotle’s plans for “celebrating Cinco de Mayo bigger than ever before,” with 50,000 users being offered a free entrée to redeem in stores.

“Chipotle created ‘Ingredient Quest’ to educate its Gen Z fans on the brand's 53 real ingredients while giving them the opportunity to claim a reward of free Chipotle in the physical world,” the company said in a press release. “Inspired by the generation's love for nostalgic collectibles, the experience taps into the thrill of opening ‘card packs’ and celebrating rare ‘pulls.’ Like collectibles in the physical world, each of Chipotle's ingredient card packs on Roblox feature an assortment of five cards with original artwork.”

The game, which will launch at 3 p.m. PT on May 5, begins with users meeting a Chipotle employee inside a virtual restaurant. They will then get five unique ingredient cards “to begin the Ingredient Quest experience.”

Players will then “roll burritos in Burrito Builder to earn Burrito Bucks, which can be redeemed for ingredient card packs.” The goal is to gain 40 ingredient cards, with five cards available in each card pack.

To find the remaining eight ingredient cards, players go on a virtual scavenger hunt. Ultimately, the first 50,000 users to collect all 53 unique cards will unlock an offer for a free entrée at Chipotle.

Chipotle will launch a game on Roblox on Monday where players can win a free entrée ( Getty Images )

“Our fans love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our real ingredients,” Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle, said. “This year, we're giving the Roblox community the opportunity to compete for free Chipotle and learn more about what makes our brand unique along the way.”

However, this isn’t the only offering Chipotle has to celebrate Cinco De Mayo. Customers won’t have to pay a delivery fee when they spend $10 or more on their orders from May 1 through May 5. Delivery orders must be made on Chipotle’s website or app, with the promo code DELIVER.

Chipotle is also offering free chips and queso blanco on digital orders made between May 3 and May 5. Customers must buy at least one entrée and have to use the promo code CINCO25.

In honor of National Burrito Day earlier this month, Chipotle also gave away free meals. Similar to last year, Chipotle launched an interactive game called the Burrito Vault in which players were tasked with guessing the ingredient order for a Chipotle burrito.

The first 2,500 players who won received a buy-one-get-one-free burrito coupon, which could only be used on National Burrito Day, April 3, 2025. Rewards members who correctly guessed the burrito order, after all of the buy-one-get-one-free coupons were gone, still received 25 reward points. The game ran from March 31 to April 2, with Chipotle giving away $1 million worth of free burritos.

The relaunch of the restaurant chain’s game came shortly after Chipotle had to debunk social media rumors saying it was going bankrupt and would begin closing locations across the U.S.

Chipotle spokesperson Erin Wolford swooped in to clear up any confusion about the company going bankrupt. In a statement to USA Today last month, she confirmed that the information was “false.”

Wolford said the claims “stemmed from an inaccurate online article confusing Chipotle with a venture it tested in 2023.”