Good Food Guide announces the country’s 50 best Sunday roasts

The best 50 Sunday roasts have been announced.

Judges at the Good Food Guide had the tough task of searching the country for the best grub.

The quality of ingredients, execution, service and, most importantly, taste of hundreds of Sunday roasts up and down the country were fiercely scrutinised by the judges before the winner was declared on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday The Good Food Guide announced its Top 50 Best Sunday Roasts 2024 list.

So, get ready to tuck in, because the pictures of the roasts that are served at the following five establishments which topped the list provide a feast for the eyes.

The Abbey Inn, Yorkshire: Overall winner

open image in gallery The exterior of The Abbey Inn (The Abbey Inn/PA)

Overlooking the historic ruins of Byland Abbey in North Yorkshire is this year’s Best Sunday Roast worthy winner, The Abbey Inn.

This picturesque country pub opened just over a year ago but became an instant success under the steer of three-time Great British Menu winner, Tommy Banks.

The award-winning chef has curated a mouthwatering Sunday menu where every component on the plate – from the delicately sliced pork to the glorious golden Yorkshires – shines and complements each other beautifully.

The idyllic grounds, home-reared produce and charming atmosphere at The Abbey Inn provides the perfect place to enjoy this much-loved Sunday tradition.

open image in gallery Roast beef at The Abbey Inn (Alamy/PA)

Blacklock Canary Wharf, London: Best Sunday Roast for Group Dining

open image in gallery A glorious Sunday roast at the Blacklock Canary Wharf, London (Alamy/PA)

Groups of ravenous foodies from across the English capital flock to the Blacklock Restaurant Canary Wharf every weekend to munch on its magnificent Sunday roast spread.

The smell of whole joints roasting over open coals instantly hits you as you walk into the warehouse, giving you a indication of the culinary pleasures that await.

Blacklock prides itself on serving roasts ‘almost as good as mum’s’ and offers hungry customers the choice of beef rump, lamb leg, pork loin or barbecued cauliflower chop roast – so there is really something for everyone.

And you don’t need to be sparing on the gravy, as there is always a generous amount to go around.

LAGOM at Hackney Church Brew Co, London: Best Value Sunday Roast

open image in gallery Sunday roast at the Lagom at Hackney Church Brew Co (Lagom at Hackney Church Brew Co/PA)

The Best Value Sunday Roast award was snapped up by LAGOM at Hackney Church Brew Co, another worthy London-based winner.

LAGOM is the brainchild of Elliot Cunningham and translates to “just right” in Swedish – reflecting how customers leave this restaurant feeling perfectly satiated after tucking into its famous roast dinners.

Sunday roasts are available every Sunday from 12pm until they run out and the staff recommends booking at least one month in advance due to its increasingly popularity.

Renowned for his live-fire cooking, Elliot Cunningham serves each diner a generous portion of meat which has been infused with smoke from the grill.

Shrub, Chester, Cheshire: Best Vegan Sunday Roast

open image in gallery Sunday roast at Shrub in Chester (Shrub/PA)

If you have been consistently disappointed by pubs’ vegetarian and vegan roast options in the past, then scrap your current Sunday plans and head to Shrub in Chester to reignite your taste buds.

This plant-based restaurant serves a unique Sunday roast which features oyster mushroom wellington, roast potatoes, broccoli, carrots, charred cabbage, seasonal puree, vegan Yorkshire puddings, and gravy.

Shrub strives to keep things fresh by using seasonal ingredients and aims to offer its customers a colourful and flavoursome culinary experience.

The Social Distortion, Hull, East Yorkshire: Best Twist on a Classic Sunday Roast

open image in gallery Sunday roast at The Social Distortion in Hull (The Social Distortion/PA)

The Social Distortion is a small independent kitchen space and bar in Hull, and is a haven for people who don’t like to follow the crowd.

This quirky establishment has scooped up the prize for the Best Twist on a Classic Sunday Roast with its Alternative Sunday Roast, which has an exciting Asian take on the classic ingredients.

There are tasty options for both carnivores and herbivores alike, so everyone is welcome to enjoy this truly unique roast experience.