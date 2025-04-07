Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day 2025: How to get free ice cream
Free ice cream will be available at Ben & Jerry’s locations from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ben & Jerry’s is celebrating Free Cone Day on Tuesday.
The Vermont-based ice cream brand will once again be giving away free ice cream at their stores from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Customers will be able to locate their nearest Ben & Jerry’s on the company’s website.
“Free Cone Day has always been about gratitude – we want to thank our fans for being the best fans in the world with free ice cream and a moment of pure joy,” Ben & Jerry’s former CEO Dave Stever said in a press release.
“This year, more than ever, we're reminded how powerful those small moments of happiness can be. We can't wait to connect with our fans over a scoop of ice cream on the most Ben & Jerry-est day of the year!”
The company has been celebrating Free Cone Day on April 8 for decades, dating back to 1979 when they used the holiday to thank their customers for helping them survive their first winter in Vermont.
Compared to Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day earlier this year, Ben & Jerry’s allows a free scoop in any flavor and encourages customers to finish their scoop before returning to the line and ordering another one. No minimum purchase is required to participate in the chain’s Free Cone Day.
Last month, on March 20, Dairy Queen offered free small vanilla cones for their own Free Cone Day. Customers who opted to add a chocolate dip to their free vanilla cone for only $1 supported the non-profit organization Children Miracle Network Hospitals.
“Whether you only have one cone a year, or if you have one cone every day of the year, make sure to stop at Dairy Queen® to get a free cone featuring our world-famous DQ soft serve,” the company said in a press release at the time.
“With no strings or stress attached, this day brings nothing but pure joy. Make it a family outing, grab your best bud, or take yourself out on a Free Cone Day outing — there’s no wrong way to celebrate.”
Ben & Jerry’s was first founded in 1978 after Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield took a $5 correspondence course in ice cream-making at Penn State. They then took a $12,000 investment to open up their first ice cream scoop shop in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont.
As of 2019, there are 558 Ben & Jerry’s locations worldwide across more than 35 countries.
