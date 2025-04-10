Popular baby stroller toy recalled over choking hazard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular toy brand has announced a recall due to a choking hazard.

Fisher-Price recalled their Brunch & Go stroller toy Thursday, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission report.

The toy is a miniature mobile that can be attached to a stroller and features a stuffed piece of avocado toast with a smiley face on it. Hanging from the toast is a fabric piece of bacon, a tomato with a mirror on it, and a plastic sunny-side up egg. But the egg yolk “can crack and create small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children,” according to the CPSC report.

There were about 253,000 toys recalled, plus another 4,500 sold in Canada.

The toy was distributed from Fisher-Price Inc. in East Aurora, New York, and was sold online via Amazon and in Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Ross, TJMaxx, and Walmart stores nationwide from February 2022 through March 2025 for $13.

open image in gallery The yolk on the toy egg can crack and create small parts for children to choke on ( Consumer Product Safety Commission )

No injuries have been reported. However, Fisher-Price received five reports of the yolk on the toy egg breaking, and two of those claimed the child had a small piece of the yolk in their mouth, according to the CPSC.

Those who have purchased the toy are urged to stop using it, keep it away from children, and to contact Fisher-Price for a replacement.

“Consumers will be asked to permanently mark the egg component of the stroller toy with the word ‘Recall’ and the unique identifier, and upload a photo of the marked toy at https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx,” the report read. “Upon receipt of the replacement confirmation email, consumers should dispose of the recalled product in the trash.”

“For specific instructions on how to mark the stroller toy and upload the photo, consumers should go to https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx. Fisher-Price is contacting all known purchasers directly.”

Fisher-Price and the CPSC also issued a separate recall on Thursday for a different toy. The recall was for a tissue box toy component in the SnugaPuppy Activity Center products, also due to a choking hazard.

There were 15,300 units recalled after the children’s toy company received one report of the tissue box toy coming apart and “an infant placing the small support bracket in their mouth.”

The playset was sold from November 2022 through February 2025 at Walmart stores nationwide, and online at Amazon, Walmart, and other websites.

No injuries have been reported, but similar to the Brunch & Go stroller toy recall, customers are urged to stop using it, keep it away from children, and contact Fisher-Price for a replacement.