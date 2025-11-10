Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tuesday, November 11, marks another holiday in the U.S: Veterans Day.

Every year, Veterans Day, which honors those who serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces, falls on November 11.

First proclaimed by President Wilson in November 1919, the holiday was initially called Armistice Day to honor those who served in World War I. Building upon that, The Act of 1938 then recognized each November 11, still known as Armistice Day, as a legal holiday. However, in 1954, the United States Congress replaced the word “Armistice” with “Veterans,” moving to honor veterans of all wars.

Federal Veterans Day observances were briefly moved to October in the early 1970s as a result f the Uniform Holiday Bill, which confused some states that continued to celebrate the holiday on November 11th, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' website. However, in 1975, former President Gerald Ford signed a law moving the Veterans Day federal observance back to November 11 as of 1978.

Communities around the U.S. have held parades celebrating war veterans on this holiday, dating back to the first Armistice Day in 1919. The nation's largest Veterans Day parade is held in New York, with a procession along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Veterans Day is observed each November 11 ( Getty Images )

Since Veterans Day is a federal holiday, all banks will be closed today. Online banking and ATMs will be accessible. The stock market and the United States Postal Service will also be closed.

However, the holiday doesn’t guarantee that all workers around the U.S. will get the day off. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.

Find the list in full below:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 20

Inauguration Day: Monday, January 20

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 17

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 1

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 13

Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14

St. Patrick’s Day: Monday, March 17

April Fools’ Day: Tuesday, April 1

Good Friday: Friday, April 18

Easter: Sunday, April 20