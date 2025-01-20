Jump to content
Full list of US 2025 federal holidays

The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate

Kaleigh Werner
in New York
Monday 20 January 2025 08:25 EST
On Monday, January 20, the U.S. will honor the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and the inauguration of the 47th president, Donald Trump.

King Jr., the leader of the American civil rights movement who died in 1968, is celebrated every year for organizing countless peaceful protests, including the famous March on Washington, throughout his life in the fight for racial equality and the end of segregation. The first official Martin Luther King Day took place in 1986, three years after President Ronald Reagan signed a bill into law that established his birthday as a federal holiday.

Initially, Inauguration Day was held on March 4, where incoming presidents, vice presidents, and members of Congress were sworn into office. However, in 1933, the 20th Amendment was ratified, moving Inauguration Day up to January 20. Since then, each president-elect has taken the presidential oath of office every four years, whether it’s their first or second term.

Though the law recognizes both Martin Luther King Day and Inauguration Day as federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have two days of work off.

In fact, a federal holiday doesn’t guarantee workers will get even one day off as they apply only to federal government employees and institutions. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.

Find the list in full below:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 20

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963 (AP1963)

Inauguration Day: Monday, January 20

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 17

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 1

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 13

Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14

St. Patrick’s Day: Monday, March 17

Good Friday: Friday, April 18

