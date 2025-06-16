Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Full list of US 2025 federal holidays

The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate

Kaleigh Werner
in New York
,Amber Raiken
Monday 16 June 2025 16:40 EDT
Comments
Pet Tricks for Tuesday, April 1

This Thursday will mark Juneteenth.

Celebrated annually on the 19th of June across the U.S., Juneteenth commemorates the abolition of slavery and is often referred to as the nation’s “second Independence Day.”

June 19th marks the day in 1865 when roughly 2,000 Union Army soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with the announcement that enslaved people were now free. In his order, Union Army Major General Gordon Granger declared that “the people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

The 13th Amendment to the US Constitution, which formally abolished slavery in the U.S., wasn’t passed by Congress until January 31, 1865. It was ratified later that year.

Now, parades, festivals, concerts, family gatherings, church services, and other community events are hosted across the U.S. for Juneteenth.

Recommended
The Philadelphia Union honor Juneteenth before the game against Charlotte FC at Subaru Park
The Philadelphia Union honor Juneteenth before the game against Charlotte FC at Subaru Park (Getty Images)

Juneteenth has been considered a federal holiday in the country since 2021. However, that doesn’t guarantee that all workers around the U.S. will get the day off for it. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.

Find the list in full below:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 20

Inauguration Day: Monday, January 20

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 17

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 1

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 13

Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14

St. Patrick’s Day: Monday, March 17

April Fools’ Day: Tuesday, April 1

Good Friday: Friday, April 18

Easter: Sunday, April 20

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in