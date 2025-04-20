Full list of US 2025 federal holidays
The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate
Today, April 20, 2025, is Easter.
Every year, Christians worldwide celebrate the holiday, honoring the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his Crucifixion.
The holiday falls on a different date each year because it falls on the first full moon after the Spring equinox, sometime between March 22 and April 25.
The origins of Easter are rooted in the Jewish holiday of Passover, which both happen to fall on the same day this year. The last meal Jesus is said to have shared with his disciples, also known as the Last Supper, was a Passover seder.
The festivities traditionally begin on Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, which commemorates the Crucifixion of Christ.
Traditions include egg hunts, pastel egg painting, parades with bunnies, and family meals. The eggs symbolize rebirth and new life, while the Easter bunny marks spring fertility.
The Easter celebration extends into Easter Monday in some countries, such as the U.K., where it is marked with a public holiday.
Easter is not considered a federal holiday in the country. And even if it were, it wouldn’t guarantee workers will get one day off as they apply it only to federal government employees and institutions. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.
Find the list in full below:
New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 20
Inauguration Day: Monday, January 20
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 17
Memorial Day: Monday, May 26
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19
Independence Day: Friday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 1
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 13
Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27
Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14
St. Patrick’s Day: Monday, March 17
April Fools’ Day: Tuesday, April 1
Good Friday: Friday, April 18
Easter: Sunday, April 20
