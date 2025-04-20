Full list of US 2025 federal holidays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Today, April 20, 2025, is Easter.

Every year, Christians worldwide celebrate the holiday, honoring the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his Crucifixion.

The holiday falls on a different date each year because it falls on the first full moon after the Spring equinox, sometime between March 22 and April 25.

The origins of Easter are rooted in the Jewish holiday of Passover, which both happen to fall on the same day this year. The last meal Jesus is said to have shared with his disciples, also known as the Last Supper, was a Passover seder.

The festivities traditionally begin on Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, which commemorates the Crucifixion of Christ.

Traditions include egg hunts, pastel egg painting, parades with bunnies, and family meals. The eggs symbolize rebirth and new life, while the Easter bunny marks spring fertility.

The Easter celebration extends into Easter Monday in some countries, such as the U.K., where it is marked with a public holiday.

Easter is not considered a federal holiday in the country. And even if it were, it wouldn’t guarantee workers will get one day off as they apply it only to federal government employees and institutions. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.

Find the list in full below:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 20

Inauguration Day: Monday, January 20

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 17

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 1

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 13

Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14

St. Patrick’s Day: Monday, March 17

April Fools’ Day: Tuesday, April 1

Good Friday: Friday, April 18

Easter: Sunday, April 20