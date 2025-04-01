Full list of US 2025 federal holidays
The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate
The first of April marks April Fools’ Day.
Every year, people around the world celebrate the unofficial holiday with practical jokes, elaborate tricks, and silly fibs.
In recent years, the occasion has been increasingly co-opted by brands on social media using it as a marketing strategy to increase engagement and visibility.
The origins of April Fools’ are unknown. Some believe the concept was created in France in 1564 when Charles IX declared the new year would begin on January 1 instead of Easter. According to Britannica, those who still attribute the first day of the new year to Easter were known as the “April Fools.”
Due to it’s widespread popularity, many Americans may be wondering if April Fools’ counts as a federal holiday; however, this is sadly not the case.
Even a federal holiday doesn’t guarantee workers will get one day off as they apply only to federal government employees and institutions. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.
Find the list in full below:
New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 20
Inauguration Day: Monday, January 20
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 17
Memorial Day: Monday, May 26
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19
Independence Day: Friday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 1
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 13
Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27
Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14
St. Patrick’s Day: Monday, March 17
April Fools’ Day: Tuesday, April 1
Good Friday: Friday, April 18
