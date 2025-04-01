Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Full list of US 2025 federal holidays

The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate

Kaleigh Werner
in New York
Tuesday 01 April 2025 11:29 EDT
Comments
Pet Tricks for Tuesday, April 1

The first of April marks April Fools’ Day.

Every year, people around the world celebrate the unofficial holiday with practical jokes, elaborate tricks, and silly fibs.

In recent years, the occasion has been increasingly co-opted by brands on social media using it as a marketing strategy to increase engagement and visibility.

The origins of April Fools’ are unknown. Some believe the concept was created in France in 1564 when Charles IX declared the new year would begin on January 1 instead of Easter. According to Britannica, those who still attribute the first day of the new year to Easter were known as the “April Fools.”

Due to it’s widespread popularity, many Americans may be wondering if April Fools’ counts as a federal holiday; however, this is sadly not the case.

Even a federal holiday doesn’t guarantee workers will get one day off as they apply only to federal government employees and institutions. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.

Be careful not to be caught out by any April Fools’ Day pranks today
Be careful not to be caught out by any April Fools’ Day pranks today (Getty Images)

Find the list in full below:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 20

Inauguration Day: Monday, January 20

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 17

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 1

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 13

Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14

St. Patrick’s Day: Monday, March 17

April Fools’ Day: Tuesday, April 1

Good Friday: Friday, April 18

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in