FDA stops sale of generic versions of Ozempic and Wegovy: What it means for patients

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stopped the sale of copycat versions of Ozempic and Wegovy, the Type 2 diabetes drugs used for weight loss.

In 2022, the FDA announced there was a shortage of the brand-name medications, which allowed compounding pharmacies to make generic semaglutide, the main active ingredient in the weight-loss drugs.

Compounding pharmacies create custom medications through mixing varying ingredients and dosages to better fit a patient’s needs. Traditional pharmacies will bottle medications straight from the manufacturer.

These drugs work by mimicking a hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), which regulates blood sugar levels and slows down the rate at which food leaves the stomach, often creating the feeling of fullness.

It has even proven effective at tackling heart failure and alcoholism. In the U.K., Mounjaro and Wegovy are prescribed as weight-loss treatments. Ozempic is only licensed as a medicine for type 2 diabetes but is sometimes prescribed off-label as a weight-loss drug.

In 2022, the FDA announced there was a shortage of Ozempic and Wegovy, which is now over ( Getty Images )

Receiving a generic version of Ozempic or Wegovy from a compounding pharmacy is normally both easier to access and cheaper. Americans shelled out an estimated $71 billion for weight-loss drugs in 2023, which is indicative of their popularity. The medications gained traction nationwide following celebrity and influencer transformations.

However, in February, the FDA declared the shortage to be over and gave compounding pharmacies a deadline to stop making semaglutide by Tuesday. Larger compounding pharmacies have until May 22.

With the pharmacies no longer allowed to make semaglutide, people may not be able to receive their medications anymore.

Here’s what you should do if you’re taking a compounded version of the GLP-1 medications

NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar told Today that customers should start by contacting their compounding pharmacy to see if they will be completely stopping the sale of the medications or if they will be finding some type of workaround, such as changing the dose or adding a vitamin to the medication.

“They’re not technically allowed to, but it’s also unclear how much the FDA will enforce this new regulation,” Azar said.

She said there is also the option to switch weight-loss medications such as Saxenda, Contrave, and Qsymia. All medications carry the risk of potential side effects and may not work the same for everyone.

If price is a concern with receiving the brand-name version of Ozempic or Wegovy, there are patient assistance programs offered by Novo Nordisk, the company that makes and produces both medications. Eli Lilly, the maker of Mounjaro and Zepbound, also offers a patient assistance program.

Azar noted that bariatric surgery may also be worth considering. According to the Mayo Clinic, the procedure is normally only done after a person tries to lose weight through improving their diet and exercise.

In December 2024, the FDA also resolved its shortage on GLP-1 drugs based on tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro and Zepbound. The deadline for compounding pharmacies to stop making the ingredient has already passed.