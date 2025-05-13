Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FBI-trained expert Juan Manuel García López has revealed the unsuspecting body part that can expose when a person is lying.

López, a non-verbal communication specialist who worked in the UK’s Central Operation Unit for years, said feet are surprisingly the most telling.

“We are always transmitting messages, consciously or unconsciously. A look, a blink, a posture, these all mean something,” he told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. “When someone stays completely still or overly rigid, it usually indicates fear or that they have something to hide.

“That's when you need to stir the situation a bit to provoke involuntary reactions that can reveal the truth,” he continued. “Blushing, dilated pupils, flaring nostrils-these are things we can't control and they immediately give us clues about what someone is feeling or what might happen next.”

These physical reactions are typically brought by fear, sorrow, or happiness, López explained.

“If I tell you I'm relaxed and happy with you, but my joints are tense and my posture is stiff, there's a clear contradiction,” he went on to say. “That tension suggests my body isn't aligned with what I'm saying.

FBI-trained expert Juan Manuel García López says a person’s feet can reveal whether their lying or being truthful ( iStock )

“When we try to adjust our body language, we focus on standing straight, controlling our expressions, or limiting hand movements. But we forget our feet,” López contended.

He then listed the meanings behind the different ways someone might position their feet.

López said: “If I'm standing in front of you but my feet are pointed toward the door, it signals I want to leave whether it's out of fear, urgency, or disinterest. The reason may vary, but the intention is there. It's up to the observer to interpret why.”

The professional also noted that people are capable of mimicking physical reactions to deceive others, meaning they want someone to think their body language is giving their true feelings away when it’s actually not.

“I can use my body language to trick your brain into thinking I feel something I don't. For instance, if I want you to like me, I'll send signals that suggest I like you, activating the principle of reciprocity,” López said.

López’s comments come a few years after retired FBI agent Steve Lazarus disclosed the one thing he would never do or recommend is a home DNA test.

In a December 2023 TikTok video, which has since gained over 5.4 million views, Lazarus advised his followers against “home DNA test kits that promise to put you in contact with family members you never knew existed.”

“And if you wanted a reason, in one word, it’s privacy,” the intelligent individual continued. “I know these companies promise to protect your privacy and your data, but did you know that in 2019 a detective in Florida got a court order that allowed him to blanket search over a million records blindly in one of these databases looking for one of his subjects?

“While we’re on the subject of misuse, do you really think a health insurance company wouldn’t want a copy of your DNA when they’re redeciding whether to grant you coverage or allow you to get a treatment for an existing or a preexisting condition?” he continued.

Lastly, Lazarus noted the possibility of the company getting hacked, explaining how there’s always a chance another company could take over and have different moral views, which, he noted, could lead to a greater lack of privacy and more misuse of client data.