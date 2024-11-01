How to stop hard water ruining your hair

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hard water is your hair’s worst nightmare. Unfortunately for most of us, that’s what comes out of our shower heads.

Water starts as ‘soft’, but when it flows through soil rich in minerals, it becomes ‘hard’.

Hard water contains higher amounts of calcium and magnesium. The more of these minerals, the harder your water.

These minerals causes frizz, drying and roughness. Other than relocating for purer water, here are five ways to improve your hair health when washing with hard water.

How does hard water affect your hair?

Hard water can affect the texture of your hair and how it behaves, according to president and consultant trichologist at Philip Kingsley, Anabel Kingsley.

“Many people notice their hair is drier when they shampoo with hard water, that it frizzes more easily and that not as much lather is created.

“To help hair health, I recommend our iconic Elasticizer Deep Conditioning Treatment, putting elasticity back into the strands of the hair, and therefore re-hydrating and re-moisturising hair that may have become dry due to the build up of minerals in the hard water.”

Cloud Nine’s group education manager, Marie Nieuwoudt, says the effects of hard water on colour are even more severe.

“[Hard water] can cause brittleness that leads to breakage, a dull appearance and for coloured hair, fading – though it can even fade your natural colour in some cases.”

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Treatment – 150ml, £38

Hard water and heat-damaged hair

If your hair is heat-damaged, the effects of hard water are even more visible.

“Thin hair can appear even limper and lifeless due to the weight of mineral deposits in hard water,” says Absolute Collagen’s clinical trichologist, Eva Proudman.

“For those with heat-damaged hair, the compromised cuticle becomes even more susceptible to the harsh effects of hard water, exacerbating existing damage.”

Due to the high mineral content, hard water can leave deposits of its minerals in the hair, blocking much-needed natural oils and moisture from hair products.

“This impacts all hair types, but can have a much bigger effect on bleached, thick and heat-damaged hair that needs a little extra TLC,” says Nieuwoudt.

“Also, if there’s too much copper in the water, this can leave a green hue in bleached and naturally light, blonde, fine hair.”

K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask – Treatment for Damaged Hair 15ml, £30, Sephora

How to reduce the effects of hard water

Fortunately, not all hope is lost if you’ve been exposing your hair to hard water for a prolonged period of time.

Beyond products, Kingsley recommends incorporating a water filter into your shower, whilst Proudman suggests using a diluted apple cider vinegar rinse or jojoba oil to further eliminate deposits and restore shine.

When it comes to your haircare routine, Nieuwoudt recommends the Colour Wow Dream Filter, “it’s a pre-shampoo mineral-remover for a hard-water detox, and the Metal Detox range from L’Oréal offers an anti-metal routine for all hair types.

“There’s also a great website called Aqua Cure Water Purity Experts which can help you to see if you live in a hard water area prior to starting a new haircare routine.”

Philip Kingsley Vitamin C Jelly, Detoxifying Hair & Scalp Treatment, £24 (was £30)

Color Wow Dream Filter Treatment – 200ml, £26, Look Fantastic

L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Sulphate Free Shampoo 300ml, £23.85 (was £26.50), Look Fantastic