What you need to know about vegan beauty products

With many of us kicking off the new year with health-focused resolutions or perhaps embracing Veganuary, there’s never been a better time to try some plant-based beauty.

While demand for plant-based foods is growing quickly, with the number of vegans in the UK rising by over a million last year according to Finder, navigating the skincare aisle for vegan beauty products remains a tricky task.

We hear from skincare and beauty experts who reveal the crucial info you need before buying vegan beauty.

What is vegan beauty?

Just like a vegan diet, vegan beauty includes products that avoid anything that has been tested on animals or contains animal-derived ingredients such as beeswax, gelatine, honey or squalene.

“[Vegan] products are often created with cruelty-free principles, supporting ethical practices in the beauty industry,” explains co-founder of Odylique, Abi Weeds.

“Vegan skincare works for all skin types [and] is packed with natural moisturisers, such as aloe vera and shea butter for hydration, alongside calming ingredients like tea tree oil and chamomile which reduce inflammation,” explains BEAUTY BAY‘s beauty expert Grace Ferns.

“Mature skin also benefits from antioxidant-rich formulas found in vegan products, which also help to combat ageing,” she claims.

How to tell if a product is vegan

Identifying whether your beauty product is vegan or not is quick and easy.

The Vegan Society suggest looking out for a logo certification, such as the vegan trademark, which guarantees the product is free from animal ingredients and has not been tested on animals.

These trademarks can look different, whether they come from Vegan Action, Cruelty Free International, PETA or Choose Cruelty Free. Familiarising yourself with these logos will help your determine which products are vegan and non-vegan.

Is vegan skincare a good substitute for mainstream products?

When it comes to swapping more mainstream products for vegan beauty, some claim the benefits outweigh the cons.

According to Weeds: “Vegan beauty products often contain fewer synthetic chemicals and harsh irritants, resulting in kinder formulations for the skin.”

“Vegan skincare products are usually rich in antioxidants, botanicals and vitamins. They’re better for animals and the planet, and are also less likely to irritate the skin,” maintains skincare expert and founder of Update Aesthetics Clinics, Nina Prisk.

“This is because some of the popular skincare ingredients that are animal-derived can be heavier and more likely to clog pores.”

Easiest vegan swaps to make in your beauty routine

If you feel that you ought to try and make some vegan beauty swaps but don’t know where to start, the experts have given their top recommendations for products they believe work better than animal-derived products.

“I’d recommend swapping out everyday products such as moisturisers, cleansers and make-up removers,” suggests says skin therapist and co-founder of Ella & Jo, Niamh Ryan, “as these can often include harsh chemicals which we end up subjecting our skin to every day.”

Bubble Skincare Deep Dive AHA + PHA Exfoliating Mask, £14.40, BEAUTY BAY

“For exfoliation, the Bubble Skincare Deep Dive AHA + PHA Exfoliating Mask gently unclogs pores and reveals smoother, more even-toned skin without irritation,” says Ferns.

BYROE New York Oat Yogurt Moisture Barrier Cream (50ml), £106, Counter Culture

“This nourishing moisture barrier cream is enriched with upcycled vegan soy yogurt complex, upcycled oats, essential lipids, and an oat eco ceramide that provides deep hydration while supporting the skin moisture barrier,” says Amy Roe, founder of Korean-inspired skincare brand BYROE.

Dr Leah Foaming Cleanser, 200ml, £25 (was £50)

“This foaming cleanser is a thick micro-foam that removes impurities while deeply cleansing, removing any oil build-up, make-up and environmental impurities,” explains Dr Leah Totton. “The dermatologically tested formula brightens and rejuvenates the skin for a refreshed, clean and youthful appearance while being totally vegan-friendly.”

Odylique Superfruit Concentrate, £29.70 (was £34)

“This organic but potent serum is a great vegan-friendly alternative to traditional moisturisers and is packed with antioxidants and omega fatty acids,” says Weeds.