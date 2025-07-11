The best dressed celebrities at Wimbledon 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon may be about the tennis, but for those of us watching from the stands – or scrolling from the sofa – it’s also become an annual masterclass in summer dressing.

And in 2025, the celebrity crowd delivered again, sporting seasonal trends and vintage gems.

Polka dots had a moment (again) and there was no shortage of cream tailoring and ‘old-money’ accessories.

Here are the celebrities that stood out from the stands…

Ellie Goulding

White and grey stripes are clean, classic and a distinct Wimbledon staple.

Goulding, 38, paired her Tod’s dress with a matching taupe handbag and sandals from the same designer, sticking firmly to the ‘quiet luxury’ dress code that’s dominated recent red carpets and tennis boxes.

Sienna Miller

Actress Sienna Miller, 43, did what she does best: elevated vintage with a London-girl twist.

Miller wore a white floral Alessandra Rich mini dress with a Bottega Veneta tote and Mary Janes, looking like she could be heading to lunch in Notting Hill rather than the Royal Box – which is entirely the point.

Her boyfriend Oli Green, 28, kept things kept things clean, classic and appropriately unfussy in a navy suit.

Olivia Rodrigo

Channelling Wimbledon’s infamous strawberries and cream, Olivia Rodrigo, 22, stepped out in a gingham vintage Ralph Lauren piece from the early 2000s.

Andrew Garfield

Actor Andrew Garfield, 41, continues his streak of excellent summer suiting, showing up in a cream Ralph Lauren ensemble that felt straight out of Gatsby’s wardrobe.

Matching with girlfriend Monica Barbaro, 35, who also wore Ralph Lauren, the pair channelled old-Hollywood energy – no fuss, all charm.

Jodie Foster

Few celebrities opt for deep palettes at Wimbledon, but actress Jodie Foster, 62, made dark florals work in an Altuzarra shirt dress.

The print was large but understated, proving not every summer dress needs to be floaty or pastel.

Katherine Jenkins

In a Rebecca Vallance gown, opera singer Katherine Jenkins, 45, leaned fully into ladylike glamour.

Jenkins wore a soft pink, jacquard dress with an embellished Aspinal bag. She attended day nine with her husband, Andrew Levitas, 47.

Sharon Horgan

Irish actress, writer and director Sharon Horgan, 54, kept things low-key but cool in a Lurline skirt and cream polka-dot shirt.

The look was a welcome break from the usual ruffles and florals.

Ben Whishaw

Paddington and James Bond star Ben Whishaw, 44, sported a teal suit and polka-dot tie on day eleven of the tournament.

Oliver Bearman and Alicia Stent-Torriani

British F1 racer Oliver Bearman, 20, kept things classic in cream tailoring and a pale blue shirt, while girlfriend Alicia Stent-Torriani leaned into this summer’s biggest trend in a navy polka-dot dress.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling

Son of Princess Anne, Peter Phillips, 47, dressed in smart neutrals on day ten of Wimbledon, while his girlfriend Harriet Sperling wore a sky-blue two-piece by Wiggy Kit and a blue Aspinal Mayfair bag.

An effortless choice that still felt occasion-appropriate.