How to find the perfect haircut for your face shape, according to the experts

Whilst we’ve all had moments of experimentation – whether it be a dodgy fringe or an impulsive bob – finding a timeless and flattering style is the goal for most of us.

When it comes to hair trends, it’s easy to be swayed by the cool curtain bangs or edgy pixie drops that flood our For You Pages. To help ease decision fatigue, we hear from celebrity stylists about the best way to pick the perfect cut for your face shape.

The six main face shapes

Oval Face Shape

If you have an oval-shaped face, the length is typically slightly greater than the width, with the forehead being the widest area.

“Celebrities like Rihanna or Bella Hadid have oval faces,” says stylist to Billie Eilish and Michelle Keegan, Luke Benson, “this is often considered the most versatile shape for hairstyles.”

“Oval faces are the most flexible and can pull off almost any type of fringe – blunt, side-swept, or curtain bangs all look amazing,” says Soho-based stylist, Moe Harb from Beauty Club London.

Being the most versatile face shape, the most flattering cuts tend to be long layers, shoulder-length waves, a full fringe or a side-swept pixie. Styling your hair to create slight movement helps emphasise your perfect features.

Milk and Blush Luxury Volume Velcro Roller Set and Travel Bag, £30

Round Face Shape

“Selena Gomez is a great example for a round-face shape,” says Brooks and Brooks Salon’s top stylist, Charlie Illi. “It is always a good idea to keep some length and layers to conceal the rounded sides of the face.

“With a round face, you will need to add corners and height to add an edge to the round corners.”

Benson notes that styles which add height and volume tend to work well for round faces, and accessories like hair bows are ideal for lengthening.

Cuts that elongate the face, such as straight, long layers draw the eye downwards or a shaggy fringe to draw it widthways, are the most flattering.

“For round faces, side-swept bangs are the most flattering as they help elongate the face and add a bit of angularity,” notes Harb.

H&M Bow-Decorated Hair Clip, £6.99

CLOUD NINE The Touch Iron Straighteners, £139 (was £189)

Square Face Shape

In square faces, the length and width are almost equal, with strong angles at the jaw and minimal curvature at the chin.

“Celebs like Angelina Jolie or Keira Knightley have square faces,” says Benson. “Soft, layered styles that soften the jawline are ideal.”

Accessories like padded headbands are perfect for softening angular facial features. If you have angular features, like Jolie, Knightley or Margot Robbie, you may consider softening the edges around the forehead and jawline with wispy bangs or soft facial framing, advises Harb.

Isabel Manns Green Velvet Padded Headband, £49.99

Bellissima Italia Prodigy Air Styler with Coanda Technology, £249.99

Heart Face Shape

The heart-shaped face features a narrow, pointed chin and a wider forehead, resembling an inverted triangle. This shape is characterised by celebs such as Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Kourtney Kardashian.

Illi notes that having a heart-faced shape can emphasise a widows peak, making it the ideal shape to don a fringe.

“Heart-shaped faces benefit from side-swept bangs or curtain bangs to balance a wider forehead and narrower chin,” notes Harb.

This shape also benefits from from slicked-back style and updos that emphasise their natural cheekbones.

Holme and Moss Liberty Print Scrunchie Gift Box, Pop Classics Collection, Set of Three, £26.00

Diamond Face Shape

Diamond-shaped faces are characterised by high cheekbones, a pointy chin, and a narrower forehead.

“Celebrities like Megan Fox or Halle Berry have diamond-shaped faces,” says Benson. “Shorter haircuts that emphasize the cheekbones work well.”

Harb notes that celebrities with diamond shapes show how integral volume is. “Celebrities like Rihanna or Johnny Depp show how to use volume at the crown or chin to balance the face’s natural angularity.”

Emphasising curls and bounce is perfect for this face shape, and balances a pointed jaw.

Only Curls Starter Pack, £35 (was £40)

Long (Rectangular) Face Shape

Oblong face shapes can take a similar approach to square faces, and are charactised by celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Liv Tyler.

“Avoid too much height and volume on top,” says Illi, “in order to shorten your face shape.”

Softening the edges of your face with layers, volume and a side-swept part is perfect. Benson suggests adding long layers and angles to add movement and texture to the hair.

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Volume Blow Dry Foam, £32, Space NK

Does that mean I can’t pull off a fringe?

While it may seem like a no-go for some of us – the allure of the Seventies curtain bangs can be hard to resist. If you’ve been hankering to try bangs but have been told ‘it’s doesn’t suit round faces’ don’t fret – as it turns out there’s a style solution for every face shape.

“Bangs or fringes can work for every face shape if done correctly, and there are plenty of variations to suit each one,” notes Harb.

Benson advises heart-shaped faces opt for a side-swept fringe, “this helps balance a wider forehead and narrow chin.

“For diamond – soft, wispy bangs that frame the face can soften sharp angles. While oblong faces benefit from full, blunt bangs or long, layered fringes as they help shorten the appearance of the face.”