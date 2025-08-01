Princess Anne turns 75 this August – a look back at her best style moments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne has seen the monarchy evolve up close.

Born in 1950, she has been a quietly consistent style presence for more than 70 years.

Favouring neatly tailored coatdresses and British designers, Anne has become known for treating royal fashion as both a duty and a distinctive art form.

So, as she turns 75 this August, here’s a look back at her best style moments…

1950s

Princess Anne was born on August 15, 1950, two years after her brother King Charles.

As a young royal, and the Queen’s only daughter, Anne was dressed in cap-sleeve tea dresses with pumps or plimsolls – a style choice the royals haven’t strayed far from to this day, as seen in Princess Charlotte’s wardrobe.

1960s

As a teenager, Anne leant into the silhouettes of the Sixties, sporting A-line swing dresses, skirt suits and Peter Pan collars.

Like her mother, she wasn’t deterred by colour and regularly wore monochromatic ensembles from hat to shoe – a visual signature that would remain part of her royal repertoire.

1970s

By her 20s, it was clear the Princess followed in her father’s footsteps of sporting prowess, often spotted in riding, shooting or sailing gear – including Breton striped shirts and relaxed white jeans.

In 1973, the palace announced Anne’s engagement to Captain Mark Phillips. The pair met through their shared love of horses at a party hosted by equestrian friends in 1968.

The Princess wore a candy-pink blazer paired with a knee-grazing pleated skirt featuring peach-toned tartan detailing.

Her hair, styled in a voluminous beehive and held with a French barrette, was different from the signature chignon she would adopt in later years.

This new look marked a memorable moment, signalling a modern twist on royal fashion as Anne embarked on this new chapter.

The couple married on November 14 that same year, where Princess Anne wore a Tudor-style wedding dress designed by Maureen Baker – complete with trumpet sleeves and a high collar.

The following year, the Princess was the target of an attempted kidnapping by Ian Ball, who held a pistol and demanded she get out of the car. Famously, Anne replied, “Not bloody likely!”.

While police did eventually reach the scene and arrest Ball, the attack brought about significant changes to royal security, ending the practice of assigning only one protection officer to a senior royal.

In 1977, the Princess and Phillips welcomed their first child, Peter. Anne’s children were born without titles, as she declined the Queen’s offer of an earldom for her husband following her marriage to Philips.

1980s

Zara Philips was born in 1981, and Anne’s maternity wear drew attention, particularly when she was spotted re-wearing dresses from her pregnancy with Peter, long before royal wardrobe recycling became commonplace.

The Princess was not immune to the excessive trends of the 1980s, frequently sporting puffed sleeves, bold plaids and plenty of Duchess satin – a high-sheen fabric aptly named for its aristocratic ties.

Anne’s love of sport didn’t dissipate in motherhood; and she was still frequently spotted riding her beloved horses, both in competition and for leisure.

In 1987, she wore a vibrant red and purple jockey ensemble when she competed in a race at Newbury Racecourse – an outfit that regularly resurfaces in royal retrospectives – perhaps to the Princess’s dismay.

1990s

The Nineties saw another style shift for the Princess. She landed on a silhouette that she’d sport right up to today, and became a stalwart of tastefully tailored coatdresses.

While Anne rarely competed in riding competitions, she was still spotted on her horse on hunts around England.

2000s

Throughout the 2000s, Anne experimented less so with colour, sticking to a natural palette of blues, greens and neutrals for official engagements.

She attended King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding in 2005, wearing a cornflower blue coat and coordinating hat believed to be by Sue Palmer, a long-trusted designer in Anne’s rotation.

At her 50th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle, she opted for a strong-shouldered cobalt blouse dress – proof she hadn’t entirely turned her back on the drama of the Eighties.

2010s

In 2010, Anne became a grandmother for the first time, following the birth of Savannah Anne Kathleen, daughter of her son Peter and his Canadian wife, Autumn Kelly.

Her style followed the rhythm of her royal ethos – smart, neutral and under the radar.

Classic camel coats, boxy handbags and silk scarves became staples during this decade – emulating her mother’s practical royal wardrobe.

2020s

Over the past five years, Anne has returned to some of her bolder fashion instincts, reviving her fondness for vivid colours, floral prints, and strong silhouettes.

Still loyal to her beloved A-line coatdresses and well-worn accessories, she’s embraced statement lapels, jewel-toned hats and the occasional tartan ensemble.

Whether attending state banquets or cheering from the sidelines, the Princess Royal remains a singular, no-nonsense style icon – quietly committed to fashion that works hard, lasts decades and speaks volumes without saying a word.