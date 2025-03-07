How to brighten your skin for spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the sun has slowly started to show its face, it seems the grey skies of winter are becoming a faint memory.

Months of cold winds, indoor heating and lack of sunlight can strip the skin of moisture and leave it looking a little lacklustre. You may have found yourself scouting around your washbag trying to find something to brighten your skin now the sun is out.

“The best way to revive skin is by using a face brush – it not only sloughs off dead skin but also boosts circulation and promotes lymph drainage, giving the face a natural lift,” explains nutritional health coach and co-founder of eyeam world Roxy Marrone.

Following up with a hydrating moisturiser is the simplest way to restore bounce and luminosity.

While exfoliation may be the obvious answer for brightening skin, Medik8’s chief product officer Daniel Isaacs says it’s all about how you exfoliate.

“A sluggish skin renewal process can cause a build-up of dead skin cells, making the complexion appear dull,” he explains. “To revive your skin, focus on gentle exfoliation to remove dead skin cells, deep hydration to replenish lost moisture and antioxidant protection to restore a healthy glow.”

What skincare ingredients actually brighten skin?

While drinking water and weekly exfoliation can help dead skin cell turnover and replenish the appearance of your skin, there are some particular ingredients that can help bring back that beam.

Resveratrox and bakuchiol are emerging as superior brightening agents. Marrone and her pharmacist co-founder Margo Marrone, note “[The naturally derived ingredients] resveratrol and bakuchiol have been shown to be more effective than vitamin C.

Resveratrox is a brightening agent derived from grapevines, and bakuchiol is nature’s version of retinol. “We use a new form of bakuchiol to help reduce scarring, fade dark spots and brighten skin,” says Marrone.

Other actives to start incorporating into your routine include vitamin C, “It’s a gold-standard brightening ingredient, working to target uneven tone and restore radiance while providing antioxidant protection,” says Isaacs.

Isaacs also recommends niacinamide, retinol and exfoliating acids like PHAs and mandelic acid to help even out and brighten your complexion.

If you’re wanting to incorporate more gentle products to improve brightness, traditional Chinese medicine expert and founder of Muihood, Charlotte Yau suggests “rice ferment filtrate (rice water), snow mushroom and prickly pear.

“They deeply nourish the skin, support moisture retention and protect against environmental stressors,” says Yau.

Dermatology M Bakuchiol Face Oil, £75

Muihood Tao Rice Water Essence, £38, Cult Beauty

Eyeam Crystal-Clear Spot and Pigmentation Treatment, £29

How much exfoliation is too much?

Exfoliation is key, but frequency depends on skin type.

“For sensitive skin, exfoliate once a week,” suggests Marrone. “For mature skin (40-plus), aim for daily or every-other-day exfoliation.

“Oily skin benefits from exfoliating at least two to three times a week.”

When it comes to the product – all experts advise against physical exfoliants – these are the scrubs that have a coarse texture and are rough on the skin, as they can cause “micro-tears and irritations,” says Isaacs.

Exfoliants made up on BHA, PHA and AHA are what the experts suggest.

Yau recommends Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs): “Unlike physical scrubs, which only remove surface debris, BHAs penetrate deep into pores to dissolve excess oil and promote even skin tone.”

Medik8 Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic with Enzyme Activator, £32, Space NK

Does the sun brighten or dull our skin?

While finally feeling the sun on your face may brighten our mood, sun exposure doesn’t necessarily have the same effect on our skin.

“Prolonged sun exposure can accelerate oxidative stress, dehydrating the skin, which leads to an uneven tone,” explains Isaacs. “All of which contribute to a dull complexion. The best defence is daily broad-spectrum SPF.”

Renowned celebrity dermatologist to the likes of Kim Kardashian, Dr. Simon Ourian, stresses the importance of SPF for a glowing complexion: “SPF is your skin’s shield against the sun, preventing dullness, wrinkles and dark spots.

“Make it a staple, no exceptions.” Dr Ourian recommends combining your SPF with vitamin C for repairing sun damage and treating hyperpigmentation whilst preventing it.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Mune 400 Invisible Fluid Non-Perfumed Suncream SPF50+, £20, Look Fantastic

Facetheory Glow-C Vitamin C 20% Serum, £23

One crucial step to add to your routine for glowing skin

While there may seem a variety of ways you can brighten your complexion, if you’re going to add one step to transform for skin for spring, REN Skincare’s Dr. Christine Hall suggests an exfoliating toner: “You are getting the ultimate glow out of just one product saving you time and also simplifying your routine.

“By exfoliating away dead skin cells it will also mean that any other products that you apply to your skin will be absorbed more effectively.”

Alternatively, prevention is easier than repair. “A simple but essential step for brighter skin is daily sunscreen,” says Blomma Beauty‘s founder Karen MacDonald.

“Consistent protection from the sun not only prevents damage and premature aging but also helps maintain an even, glowing complexion.

“Make sure to apply SPF daily, even when it’s cloudy or you’re indoors, to protect your skin from both UV and environmental stressors.”

REN’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Glow Tonic, £30, Look Fantastic