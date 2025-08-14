Asymmetric hemlines are back – here’s how to wear them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After years of crisp tailoring and clean silhouettes, fashion is breaking free from the chains of ‘quiet luxury’ and taking a more avant-garde turn.

Skirts with jagged hems, frayed finishes and slanted cuts are popping up everywhere, from the runways in Paris to the red carpet and now the high street.

But how do you wear asymmetry without looking like you’ve had a fight with your wardrobe?

Two celebrity stylists share their top tips on how to pull off the trend – no matter your age.

Why is asymmetry back in fashion?

If it feels like a throwback to the early 2000s and Nineties bias-cut slips, that’s because it is.

“It creates a visual line that draws the eye up and down,” says personal stylist Deborah Sheridan-Taylor, “it makes the body appear longer and leaner. [Asymmetry] is permission to break symmetry – break the rules – so lean in.”

Not only is an asymmetrical line flattering, their resurgence is also down to a shift in attitude. “Fashion is in a moment where individuality and imperfection are being embraced,” explains celebrity stylist Oriona Robb. “We’re moving away from rigid polish to a more expressive, tactile kind of elegance.”

The key to pulling off the trend – without looking too much like you should be walking the Nickelodeon red carpet circa 2005 – is to not overcomplicate it. “[It’s about] balance, not competition,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

Pair a slanted or frayed hem with something simple on top, she says, “a minimalist slip dress with barely-there sandals or a frayed midi skirt with a white T-shirt and flats.”

Even a simple button-up shirt can get in on the action. “Miss a few buttons, knot it at the waist, wear it wrong on purpose,” she says, “there’s no rulebook here and that’s the point.”

Massimo Dutti 100% Cotton Asymmetric Top, £35.95

H&M Draped Lyocell-Blend Skirt, £24 (was £44.99)

Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flops, £30

What about footwear?

When it comes to styling asymmetric lines, you need to also focus on the lines of your footwear, and most importantly keep it simple.

“The hemline’s already doing the talking,” says Sheridan-Taylor says, “you don’t need your shoes shouting too.”

Robb agrees, “If the skirt is floaty, a pointed-toe mule can ground it beautifully. For a more urban edge, I love a luxe sneaker or sculptural heel – but in monochrome or metallic, nothing too fussy.”

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Silver Trainers, £150

New Look Brown Faux Leather Studded Flatform Sandals, £23 (was £35.99)

How to nail the jewellery

The key with asymmetric or one-shoulder necklines is not to fight the shape. “It should feel effortless and not overloaded.

“Skip the necklace and try a single statement earring or an ear cuff stack and let the line of the garment do the work,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

If you’re looking for a finishing touch but don’t want to layer with jewellery, “a touch of body luminiser across the collarbone,” is all you need says Sheridan-Taylor. “It catches the light and adds impact, no jewellery needed.”

Orelia Silver Statement Organic Molten Metal Cuff, £30

Zara Flower Earrings, £17.99

What cuts will suit you

Asymmetric hems and necklines might seem daunting, but they’re surprisingly forgiving, and often more flattering than their symmetrical counterparts.

“For petites, a soft diagonal hem that shows a little shin can really elongate the leg,” says Sheridan-Taylor says. “Pair it with strappy sandals and a tucked-in top to define the waist.”

What not to do

The main mistake people make is counteracting their asymmetric pieces.

“Don’t layer a boxy jacket over an angled skirt – it ruins the whole point,” says Sheridan-Taylor, “let each piece speak. If your hem is doing something interesting, keep the rest simple.”

Excess is also something to be avoided. “Asymmetric pieces already have visual tension,” explains Robb, “you don’t need frills or print fighting with that. Keep it clean, directional and make sure the fit is spot on – bad asymmetry just looks messy.”

If you’re still unsure, both stylists suggest experimenting without committing. “Button a dress wrong, skew a shirt collar, knot a scarf at the hip – see how it feels,” suggests Sheridan-Taylor. “You might be surprised at how right ‘wrong’ can look.”