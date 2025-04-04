The best dressed on Ladies Day 2025 at Aintree Racecourse
From fabulous florals to showstopping fascinators – here are the best dressed from Aintree Ladies Day.
Ladies Day at Aintree remains one of the most talked-about events in the racing calendar – and not just because of the horses.
The second day of the annual Merseyside racing festival encourages women to step out in their best ensembles in honour of Ladies Day.
Guests from the North West and beyond piece together their most spectacular outfits and compete to win the annual style award, which this year is sponsored by River Island.
While the style winners will get £3,000 of River Island vouchers, two tickets to next year’s event and a Randox Health package, for the first time the most sustainably dressed racegoer will also be recognised.
Pretty pastels, statement headpieces and fabulous florals have dominated the racecourse this year.
From muted hues to brilliantly bold looks – here are some of the best-dressed racegoers at Aintree on Friday.
Pretty in pastels
Some of the racegoers blossomed in classic spring pastels, with many donning the colour of the season: butter yellow.
One pair of pals dressed in complementing spring hues: a butter-yellow, figure-hugging midi dress and a periwinkle flower-embellished suit.
Others opted for warmer pastels, with one racegoer sporting the ‘demure’ trend in a rose-hued organza flowing midi dress, with lace gloves and a gold clutch and shoes.
Flower power
Florals in springtime never go amiss, and many racegoers opted for this firm favourite, sporting flowers on dresses, hats and accessories.
Others went for colour-blocking, allowing their showstopping floral headpieces to do the talking.
Flamboyant fascinators
The floral theme continued in some incredible headpieces, with one racegoer sporting an enormous red-rose fascinator.
Others went for more futuristic designs in metallic tones.
One guest’s headpiece evoked the Hunger Games, with gilded feathers, bows and arrows arching up from the crown.
Striking colours
Not everyone leant into the spring pastels theme – hot pink seemed to be an enduring vivid contrast, popping up in power suits, dresses and accessories.
Others let the vivid fuchsia shade shine with more minimal silhouettes.
The three-day festival concludes on Saturday with the famed Grand National race.