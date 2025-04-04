The best dressed on Ladies Day 2025 at Aintree Racecourse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ladies Day at Aintree remains one of the most talked-about events in the racing calendar – and not just because of the horses.

The second day of the annual Merseyside racing festival encourages women to step out in their best ensembles in honour of Ladies Day.

Guests from the North West and beyond piece together their most spectacular outfits and compete to win the annual style award, which this year is sponsored by River Island.

While the style winners will get £3,000 of River Island vouchers, two tickets to next year’s event and a Randox Health package, for the first time the most sustainably dressed racegoer will also be recognised.

Pretty pastels, statement headpieces and fabulous florals have dominated the racecourse this year.

From muted hues to brilliantly bold looks – here are some of the best-dressed racegoers at Aintree on Friday.

Pretty in pastels

Some of the racegoers blossomed in classic spring pastels, with many donning the colour of the season: butter yellow.

One pair of pals dressed in complementing spring hues: a butter-yellow, figure-hugging midi dress and a periwinkle flower-embellished suit.

Others opted for warmer pastels, with one racegoer sporting the ‘demure’ trend in a rose-hued organza flowing midi dress, with lace gloves and a gold clutch and shoes.

Flower power

Florals in springtime never go amiss, and many racegoers opted for this firm favourite, sporting flowers on dresses, hats and accessories.

Others went for colour-blocking, allowing their showstopping floral headpieces to do the talking.

Flamboyant fascinators

The floral theme continued in some incredible headpieces, with one racegoer sporting an enormous red-rose fascinator.

Others went for more futuristic designs in metallic tones.

One guest’s headpiece evoked the Hunger Games, with gilded feathers, bows and arrows arching up from the crown.

Striking colours

Not everyone leant into the spring pastels theme – hot pink seemed to be an enduring vivid contrast, popping up in power suits, dresses and accessories.

Others let the vivid fuchsia shade shine with more minimal silhouettes.

The three-day festival concludes on Saturday with the famed Grand National race.