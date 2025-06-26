Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
The best and worst celebrity looks from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded Venice wedding

The Kardashian family is among the famous guests at the Italian wedding this weekend

Amber Raiken
in New York
Thursday 26 June 2025 15:51 EDT
Comments
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding festivities have begun, with celebrity guests already celebrating in Venice, Italy.

The multi-day event kicked off even as Italian locals continue to protest the presence of the American couple and their wealthy friends amid the city’s struggle with overtourism.

However, the show will go on, with Bezos and Sánchez expected to wed Friday.

The Amazon founder and former journalist arrived Wednesday at the opulent Aman Hotel via helicopter after spending time in Croatia on board Bezos’s $500 million mega yacht, Koru.

Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and Gayle King are among the A-list wedding guests who have touched down in Venice.

Some stars arrived in style, with sets, dresses, and suits that matched the Venetian vibe in honor of what’s been dubbed “the wedding of the century.” However, other celebrities missed the mark when building their looks for the week.

Here are the best and worst celebrity looks seen at Bezos and Sánchez’s three-day celebrations — updating as the week goes on.

Best

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom, who is reportedly fresh from his split with Katy Perry , was spotted getting on a taxi boat to Thursday’s welcome party. He wore a wide-collared button-down shirt, paired with a cream linen blazer and pants. Bloom was one of the few guests who understood the Italian summer wedding assignment.
Orlando Bloom, who is reportedly fresh from his split with Katy Perry , was spotted getting on a taxi boat to Thursday’s welcome party. He wore a wide-collared button-down shirt, paired with a cream linen blazer and pants. Bloom was one of the few guests who understood the Italian summer wedding assignment. (AFP via Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump was one of the early arrivals in Venice alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. The daughter of Donald Trump wore a white tank top and skirt set, with a red floral pattern. She completed the look with black sunglasses
Ivanka Trump was one of the early arrivals in Venice alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. The daughter of Donald Trump wore a white tank top and skirt set, with a red floral pattern. She completed the look with black sunglasses (AFP via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian stunned in Venice Thursday night in a snakeskin, corset dress with a deep V-neck line. She wore her black hair down, styled with loose waves
Kim Kardashian stunned in Venice Thursday night in a snakeskin, corset dress with a deep V-neck line. She wore her black hair down, styled with loose waves (AFP via Getty Images)

Worst

Lauren Sánchez

The bride-to-be left the Aman Hotel in Venice on Thursday in a gold corset dress by Schiaparelli. The top of the strapless dress stood out on the sides, making the outfit oddly reminiscent of a lampshade
The bride-to-be left the Aman Hotel in Venice on Thursday in a gold corset dress by Schiaparelli. The top of the strapless dress stood out on the sides, making the outfit oddly reminiscent of a lampshade (AFP via Getty Images)

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner left the Gritti Palace Hotel in Venice on Thursday in a black dress with puffy sleeves, paired with dangly diamond earrings. However, the V-neck dress seemed a bit too casual for the glamorous affair that she was attending
Kris Jenner left the Gritti Palace Hotel in Venice on Thursday in a black dress with puffy sleeves, paired with dangly diamond earrings. However, the V-neck dress seemed a bit too casual for the glamorous affair that she was attending (AFP via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian arrived in Venice on Thursday in a black bra top and matching pants by Balenciaga. She paired the look with a black jean jacket falling off her back and gray square sunglasses. However, fans weren’t fond of the look, calling it “tacky” on X
Kim Kardashian arrived in Venice on Thursday in a black bra top and matching pants by Balenciaga. She paired the look with a black jean jacket falling off her back and gray square sunglasses. However, fans weren’t fond of the look, calling it “tacky” on X (AFP via Getty Images)

