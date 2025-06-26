The best and worst celebrity looks from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded Venice wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s
wedding festivities have begun, with celebrity guests already celebrating in Venice, Italy.
The multi-day event kicked off even as Italian locals continue to
protest the presence of the American couple and their wealthy friends amid the city’s struggle with overtourism.
However, the show will go on, with
Bezos and Sánchez expected to wed Friday. The Amazon founder and former journalist arrived Wednesday at the opulent Aman Hotel via helicopter after spending time in Croatia on board Bezos’s $500 million mega yacht, Koru.
Orlando Bloom
, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and Gayle King are among the A-list wedding guests who have touched down in Venice.
Some stars arrived in style, with sets, dresses, and suits that matched the Venetian vibe in honor of what’s been dubbed “the wedding of the century.” However, other celebrities missed the mark when building their looks for the week.
Here are the best and worst celebrity looks seen at Bezos and Sánchez’s three-day celebrations — updating as the week goes on.
Best Orlando Bloom open image in gallery Orlando Bloom, who is reportedly fresh from his split with Katy Perry , was spotted getting on a taxi boat to Thursday’s welcome party. He wore a wide-collared button-down shirt, paired with a cream linen blazer and pants. Bloom was one of the few guests who understood the Italian summer wedding assignment. (AFP via Getty Images) Ivanka Trump open image in gallery Ivanka Trump was one of the early arrivals in Venice alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. The daughter of Donald Trump wore a white tank top and skirt set, with a red floral pattern. She completed the look with black sunglasses (AFP via Getty Images) Kim Kardashian open image in gallery Kim Kardashian stunned in Venice Thursday night in a snakeskin, corset dress with a deep V-neck line. She wore her black hair down, styled with loose waves (AFP via Getty Images) Worst Lauren Sánchez open image in gallery The bride-to-be left the Aman Hotel in Venice on Thursday in a gold corset dress by Schiaparelli. The top of the strapless dress stood out on the sides, making the outfit oddly reminiscent of a lampshade (AFP via Getty Images) Kris Jenner open image in gallery Kris Jenner left the Gritti Palace Hotel in Venice on Thursday in a black dress with puffy sleeves, paired with dangly diamond earrings. However, the V-neck dress seemed a bit too casual for the glamorous affair that she was attending (AFP via Getty Images) Kim Kardashian open image in gallery Kim Kardashian arrived in Venice on Thursday in a black bra top and matching pants by Balenciaga. She paired the look with a black jean jacket falling off her back and gray square sunglasses. However, fans weren’t fond of the look, calling it “tacky” on X (AFP via Getty Images)
