Styling baggy jeans can be tricky – here’s how to do it at any age

From horseshoe to barrel-leg, unconventional denim silhouettes continue to dominate the fashion landscape.

But styling these avant-garde shapes can be more challenging than your average wide-leg jean.

Whether you’re embracing the horseshoe trend or opting for a more classic cut, achieving an effortlessly cool, non-sloppy look requires a certain finesse.

We asked fashion experts for their advice on mastering the art of baggy denim, regardless of your age.

Volume is the trickiest part of styling baggy jeans. “If your jeans are exaggerated in shape, keep the top half sleek,” says fashion designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE. “A fitted tee, a fine knit or a tailored blazer works beautifully.

“Conversely, if you love an oversized top, opt for a half-tuck to define your waist. And always consider your outerwear – cropped or cinched jackets add definition, while floor-length coats create a dramatic, elongated silhouette.”

If you want to pair your favourite loose fitting tee with some baggy jeans however, the French tuck is your secret weapon.

“If you love loose-fitting tops, tuck just the front into the waistband and it creates shape without sacrificing ease,” says Seasalt Cornwall‘s chief creative officer, Laura Watson.

open image in gallery (John Lewis and Partners/PA)

Mango Zlata Detachable Collar Jacket, £45.99 (was £79.99), John Lewis & Partners

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S The Wide-Leg Jeans, £35

What shoes to wear

When it comes to casual, baggy denim – get the shoes wrong, and your whole look falls apart.

“A pointed-toe pump or heeled boot instantly refines baggy jeans,” says Wakeley. “For something more effortless, go with a ballet flat or a luxe loafer.”

A baggy jean slightly easier to style just so happens to be the barrel, according to Watson, “since they taper at the ankle, they work with Chelsea boots for a surprisingly polished look.

open image in gallery Chunky boots can help add height to a heavy denim look (Alamy/PA)

“In summer, ballet flats or open-toe mules are perfect.”

Depending on the look you’re going for, “a pointed-toe shoe elongates the leg, while ankle boots balance the volume,” says personal stylist and celebrity consultant Oriona Robb.

If you’re wanting a more casual look, Robb suggests opting for a chunky trainer over a slim fit, to add height.

open image in gallery (Schuh/PA)

Schuh Brynn Kitten Heel Boots, £23.99 (was £40)

open image in gallery (Adidas/PA)

Adidas SL 72 OG Shoes, £90

How to style if you’re petite

Any baggy-style of clothing can swamp you. And if you’re on the petite side, it can make going near baggy jeans rather off-putting.

“Proportion is everything,” says Wakeley. “A high waist is your best friend [if you’re petite] as it lengthens the legs instantly.

“A cropped length or a rolled hem also keeps the look from overwhelming your frame.”

If you veer on the petite side, “a heeled boot or a sleek pointed pump adds height and keeps proportions in check when it comes to baggy jeans,” says founder of pre-loved boutique, One Scoop Store, Holly Watkins.

open image in gallery (H&M/PA)

H&M Straight Regular Jeans, £37.99

How to style the new trends: from horseshoe to barrel jeans

While denim trends come and go, horseshoe and barrel jeans are certainly having a moment.

“They have this sculptural quality that’s both modern and nonchalant,” says Wakeley, “utterly flattering when done right.”

Her tip when it comes to avant-garde silhouettes is to focus on proportions.

“Balance the volume with a sharply tailored blazer or a second-skin cashmere knit,” she says. “A great belt helps define the waist and pulls the whole look together.”

“The fit [of horseshoe jeans] is surprisingly flattering,” says Watson, “thanks to the way the seams curve inward. They work for everyone.”

The important thing to bear in mind when it comes to barrel-leg jeans is to keep your top or outerwear structured to create contrast and balance proportion.

Robb suggests a structured wool coat or cropped jacket.

open image in gallery (Arket/PA)

Arket Brushed Wool Jacket, £100 (was £169)

Style mistakes to avoid

In many ways, baggy jeans are easy to wear, but that also means they’re easy to get wrong.

“Drowning in fabric is the number one mistake,” warns Wakeley. “Baggy should look intentional, not accidental.”

open image in gallery Too much material can swamp you and ruin your outfit (Alamy/PA)

Watson agrees, noting, “An oversized sweater over baggy jeans? It can swallow you whole. If you’re not into tucking, add a belt – it defines your shape without looking forced.”

Ensuring you find the perfect length is integral for baggy jeans. Robb’s pet peeve is pools of denim at the ankle. She recommends nailing the length – then the fit is easier to style in any way you like.

The secret to styling them throughout the ages

While skinny denim jeans had a slight renaissance, it’s clear that baggy jeans aren’t going anywhere. And the secret to making them work is all about confidence.

As Wakeley puts it, “If you feel good, you will look good.”

Fashion’s biggest lie is that certain trends expire after 30. “Forget that nonsense,” says Wakeley. “Denim is ageless. It’s all about staying true to your style DNA.”

Wakeley’s formula is simple. “If you’re going all in, lean into the contrast – oversized blazers, crop tops, chunky trainers. If you want a polished take, reach for a silk shirt, a crisp bodysuit, or a luxe knit with a sharp-shouldered jacket.”