How to master ‘allotment chic’

When cottage-core rose as one of the most popular aesthetics post-pandemic, all things “British country garden” became in vogue.

This spring, ‘allotment chic’ seems to be the style to sport, with chore jackets, dungarees and linen shirts becoming the laid-back go-to looks for fashion-forward thinkers.

‘Allotment chic’ hasn’t happened overnight however, as global fashion houses such as Dior and Hermes recently enlisted garden designers to create their fashion week runway installations.

It seems fashion and horticulture are more tightly linked than ever before, with influencers and content creators even dipping their toe into ‘garden-Tok’ and wearing their best looks to Chelsea Flower Show instead of Fashion Week.

So, fashion experts explore how you can pull off the ‘allotment chic’ look this season.

What is ‘allotment chic’?

‘Allotment chic’ is different from the classic cottage-core styles we’ve seen before. It is a more laid-back approach to fashion – dressing as though you’re actually going gardening – not sitting to smell the roses.

“[Allotment chic] is more a gentle nod to the practicality and inherent beauty of the gardener’s world,” says fashion expert, celebrity and personal stylist, Deborah Sheridan-Taylor.

“Think of it as the equivalent of composting in cashmere. It nods to gardening life, without needing to get your hands dirty.”

It’s an unfussy and understated style that’s easier to pull off than a lot of other trends.

The staple styles

There are some key pieces that you need to carry off ‘allotment chic’ – with an emphasis on hardwearing quality and practicality.

“A well-cut dungaree with plenty of decent pockets, or oversized dad jeans hiked up with a chunky leather belt – a vintage hand-me-down Fair Isle jumper adds a real touch of authenticity,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

“A utilitarian plaid overshirt, and if you’re feeling flush, a pair of Le Chameau wellies – [they’re] expensive but utterly timeless and a definite forever item in your wardrobe.”

The good thing about this trend is that it focuses on timeless, old wardrobe pieces rather than new, avant-garde styles, making it a sustainable look to sport that celebrates second-hand.

“It’s not about chasing the latest trends, but about pieces that have been worn, loved, and carry a bit of their own story,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

Weird Fish Lowell Fair Isle Jumper Navy, £30 (was £60)

Zara Denim TRF Jumpsuit, £49.99

M&S Ankle Wellies, £35

Colours and fabrics to look out for

The palette of ‘allotment chic’ is just that of what you see in an allotment: kale greens, soil browns, stone greys and potato creams.

“Natural fabrics are key,” says Sheridan-Taylor, “linens, organic cottons and perhaps some good wool or hemp. Textures should feel like they’ve earned their keep – the kind of finish that resists trendiness.

“If you’re going for new, brands like Margaret Howell, Toast and Universal Works sit comfortably in this space – quietly stylish, considered, and enduring.”

When it comes to colours beyond creams and greens, you should still look to nature for your inspiration. “[Shades] that are found in the countryside during spring work well and still provide pops of colour,” says Schöffel’s product development manager Georgia Mortlock.

“[Look to] the blues of a spring sky, the pastel shades of spring flowers” says Mortlock, to uplift your look without clashing with any neutral earth tones.

H&M Linen Blend Shirt, £19.99

Barbour Alma Waxed Jacket, £249

How to wear it in the city

‘Allotment chic’ seems perfect if you’re stomping through mud on a daily basis – but how do you wear the trend if you’re roaming through town?

“To city-proof the look, take the essence – natural fabrics, muted tones, comfortable shapes – and refine them,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

“Pair a classic moleskin jacket with a crisp cotton blouse peeking from under a chunky jumper – think Fair Isle again – wide-leg linen trousers in a muted shade, a beaten-up leather belt and a ‘worn-in’ pair of brogues.

“Add a vintage silk scarf tied with insouciance, and a woven basket bag to complete the look.”

When translating a trend, it’s all about making it work with your existing wardrobe, in order to look effortless.

River Island Green Long Sleeve Gingham Shirt, £30

Toast Ashley Organic Cropped Jeans, £145

The White Company Raffia Flared Basket Bag, £120

What to avoid

While trends and ‘cores’ are always fun to indulge in, they can run the risk of looking like a costume.

To avoid looking like you’re dressing up as Monty Don, the experts say it’s all about balance.

“The main thing is not venturing too far from your own personal style,” says Mortlock. “By adding small nods to the allotment chic aesthetic, while maintaining your own personal style favourites, the look will be natural and effortless.”

“The danger is veering into pastiche,” says Sheridan-Taylor. “If you wear it all at once – flat cap, florals, wellies – it can easily tip into theatrical.

“Instead, focus on one strong piece and balance it with modern basics. Perhaps you just stick to a particular tone or fabric element. Make your choice, keep it simple and stick to it.”