5 best beauty advent calendars of 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Choosing a beauty advent calendar isn’t always straightforward. There’s the worry of make-up shades that don’t suit, products you’ll never use or scents that miss the mark.

Still, that uncertainty hasn’t dampened the nation’s enthusiasm for these festive countdowns – in fact, they’ve become one of the beauty industry’s biggest indulgences of the year.

With brands competing to outdo one another, this year’s offerings are more impressive than ever. Many contain 24 or more luxurious surprises, often worth twice the purchase price, from skincare to make-up to wellness.

Whether you’re buying for someone special or planning a month of self-gifting, we’ve rounded up the standout beauty advent calendars for 2025 – the ones that provide variety, value and that all-important spark of December joy.

1. Best for affordability: Look Fantastic The Beauty Advent Calendar, £105

The Look Fantastic beauty advent calendar has turned beauty-lovers’ heads this year for the first time.

At £105 with a value of £655, the Look Fantastic advent calendar delivers impressive substance for its price. It includes 28 products – 17 full size, 11 mini – striking a balance between affordable and indulgent.

Inside, you’ll find a well-edited mix of skincare, make-up, haircare and body treats.

Highlights include Medik8, Ren, Color Wow shampoo and conditioner, MAC make-up and more.

Extras like a Sol de Janeiro perfume mist, a White Company candle and even towelling wristbands make it feel unique and pretty luxurious.

The focus is on hydration and nourishment rather than actives, but that suits most winter routines, making it a good buy for all ages and skin types.

2. Best for luxury: Vogue Festive Calendar 2025, £355

The trickiest part about choosing an advent calendar is that you’re often confined to one brand or one category – be that make-up, skincare or wellness.

The calendar that manages to bypass all those worries however is the Vogue Festive Calendar.

Priced at £355 and worth over £1,600, it’s got a carefully edited mix of 32 products spanning skincare, fragrance, wellness and accessories. 29 of the products are full-size, more than almost any other beauty calendar this year.

There’s a good balance between the big names (La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, Sol de Janeiro) and new discoveries like Vieve and the K-beauty trending brand Beauty of Joseon.

It’s not all confined to products, there are a few stylish surprises – a Tilly Sveaas necklace, a Loop cashmere beanie and even a Moschino bag charm – that make it feel distinctly Vogue.

Wellness also plays a big role, with the Therabody Sleep Mask and Verden Sleep Mist adding a calmer note to the other flashy festive finds.

Illustrated by John Biggs, it’s also nice enough to have out on your sideboard without looking too commercial. The price point puts it at luxury, but it is one of the few beauty calendars that truly earns its place for variety, inclusivity and genuinely well-thought curation.

3. Best bang for your buck: The Cult Beauty Advent Calendar – Classic Curation, £240

If you’re wanting to sit somewhere in the middle when it comes to luxury and affordability, a beauty calendar that seems to get it right year after year is the Cult Beauty advent calendar.

It packs 34 products across 25 drawers (20 full size) worth around £1,100, focusing on skincare that soothes, hydrates and repairs winter-worn skin, with a strong supporting cast of hair and make-up favourites.

Standouts include Summer Fridays’ hydration mist, Paula’s Choice barrier repair cream and Byoma’s glow serum, alongside targeted treatments such as Medik8’s C-Tetra serum, Elemis Pro-Collagen toning mist and Krave’s Oil La La for breakouts. Haircare comes courtesy of K18, Philip Kingsley and Sam McKnight.

Make-up lovers will find Patrick Ta’s blush duo, Saie’s cream blush, Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Light Wand and a mini By Terry Hydra Powder – all practical and inclusive choices.

Housed in recyclable packaging that feels genuinely luxe, it’s a thoughtful and generous edit. Just tread lightly with the potent Kate Somerville exfoliating mask, which can cause irritation on sensitive or mature skin if you’re not careful.

4. Best for discovering trending brands: Anthropologie 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £98

A surprising newcomer for best beauty advent calendars is Anthropologie.

If you’re after something under £100 (a rarity in the beauty advent world), Anthropologie’s calendar is budget-friendly while having some great new discoveries.

Priced at £98 and worth £365, it houses 24 products behind 24 doors, including 11 full size – an impressive ratio at this price point.

Inside, there’s a pleasing mix of beauty, fragrance and nail care. Full-size treats include L’Occitane’s Shea Nail and Cuticle Oil, Le Mini Macaron nail lacquer, and UKLash Eyebrow Serum, alongside minis from Who Is Elijah and Floral Street.

True to Anthropologie’s aesthetic, the design is thoughtful and gift-able, making it as pretty to display as it is to open.

While it doesn’t have the extravagance of the top-tier calendars, this one delivers excellent value and a well-rounded mix of brands for those wanting to discover the current trendiest beauty brands.

5. Best for cruelty-free: The Body Shop Ultimate Beauty Advent Calendar, £120

If you’re looking for a more ethically conscious beauty advent calendar, The Body Shop’s Christmas countdown delivers classic scents and cult favourites with clear conscience.

A good alternative to the sought-after Neal’s Yard Remedies calendar (which is already sold out) The Body Shop calendar is more affordable, priced at £120 and worth £238 (with an even more affordable, smaller option for £60), and it includes 25 products behind 25 doors, spanning skincare, body care and bath essentials.

Inside you’ll find the much-loved Shea Body Butter, Mango Body Butter and British Rose Hand Cream, as well as skincare staples such as the Camomile Cleansing Butter and Himalayan Charcoal Face Mask – products designed to nourish and comfort winter skin.

It’s a line-up that leans into The Body Shop’s heritage: accessible, vegan-friendly, feel-good beauty with scents that evoke Christmases past.

Affordable, cruelty-free and instantly recognisable, this is a calendar that proves festive indulgence can still come with strong values.