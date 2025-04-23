How to style the return of the Del Boy flat cap

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For some, flat caps may evoke images of Only Fools And Horses’ Del Boy, or the more suave Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinder’s, but this humble plaid hat is making a fashion comeback.

Also known as a baker boy hat or 8-piece, this classic British cap has recently been sported by the likes of the Princess of Wales, Sabrina Carpenter and is even a staple in David Beckham’s wardrobe.

“The flat cap is having a moment and I love it,” says fashion expert and celebrity stylist Oriona Robb, “it’s not just with countryside gents and heritage brands.”

So why is this so-called ‘grandpa hat’ making a comeback? The flat cap’s origins come from the North of England, and when in the 16th century the government mandated men and boys to wear flat caps to support England’s declining wool trade, they soon became a working man’s wardrobe staple.

But in 2025, they are worn by everyone from farmers to A-listers. The Princess of Wales even sported the flat cap’s more relaxed counterpart, the lieutenant, on a recent visit to the Lake District.

“The Princess of Wales knows exactly what she’s doing,” says Robb, “a flat cap in the Lake District? It’s storytelling. She’s nodding to tradition while still looking effortlessly chic. ”

Perhaps a nod to the ‘old money’ style that has recently pervaded fashion thanks to TikTok, or maybe to blend into the boho chic revival that champions relaxed silhouettes – either way it seems the flat cap is coming back. So, here’s how to style it.

Classic country

If you’re wanting to take a leaf out of the Princess of Wales’ book, channelling a classic country look when styling a flat cap can never look wrong.

“It’s all about balance,” says Robb, after all – you don’t want to look like you’re in fancy dress.

“Pair your flat cap with a well-cut wool coat, a cashmere roll-neck and maybe a vintage pair of riding boots.”

Playing with texture is a great way to bring the wool cap into 2025. “Take that textured, country fabric and pair it with a soft silk Y2K slip,” says personal stylist, Deborah Sheridan-Taylor.

“It throws the whole look off in the best way – and that’s exactly the point.”

You can incorporate silk in the form of a slip top or neck scarf, and layer with a wax barn jacket to contrast with the heritage tweed.

House of Bruar Ladies British Tweed Tie Back Cap, £59.95

French Connection Kezia Recycled Roll Neck Jumper, £59

D. Louise Statement Squares Earrings, £55

Mint Velvet Black Camisole Top, £79

Leather

While wool is traditional, the material of a flat cap can totally change its vibe, and leather can edge up any look – even in the form of a baker boy hat.

“I’m all for a flat cap with edge, especially in white leather,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

“I’d go with a vintage T-shirt, a straight leg, washed denim jean, a sharp tuxedo blazer and finish with a pair of Adidas Tokyo trainers.

“Clean, cool, and confidently undone.”

Alternatively, a leather flat cap can elevate an outfit to make it look smarter, particularly when the ensemble is in monochrome.

“Pair it with a tailored blazer over a simple plain tee, slim-fit jeans and Chelsea boots,” says Robb. “Maybe throw in some oversized sunglasses for an off-duty look.”

Infinity Leather Leather Peaky Blinders Newsboy Flat Hat, £29.99 (was £38.69), Debenhams

M&S Pure Cotton Graphic Oversized T-Shirt, £17.50

Zara Z1975 High-Waist Jeans with Patch Pockets, £29.99

Adidas Tokyo Shoes, £85

Boho chic

As boho revival is cropping up through ruffle blouses, capacious scarves and swathes of layered jewellery – the relaxed flat cap is the perfect hat style to compliment the trend.

“I love the idea of mixing a textured wool flat cap with a soft, floaty, Chloé-esque silk chiffon dress for a romantic bohemian vibe,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

“Mix it up with a vintage cowboy boot and some chunky old-school jewellery and stack the fingers with a jumble of boho rings, mood-lifting stones, irregular cuts, and a flash of turquoise – like souvenirs from a Marrakesh souk.”

“Go soft and flowy,” says Robb. “Think embroidery, suede jackets and layers of gold jewellery – then a neutral-toned flat cap pulls the look together, grounding the whimsy with a touch of old-school charm.

“Add a fringed bag and you’ve got that dreamy Notting Hill market meets Cotswolds weekend energy.”

Sheridan-Taylor says the key to styling a piece with so many connotations (from Del Boy to David Beckham) is to pull back from the expected.

“Opposites attract, right?” she says. “That clash of softness and structure is exactly what makes it work. Sometimes what shouldn’t go, goes perfectly.”

House of Leather Soft Suede Leather Classic Flat Cap Brown, £34.99 (was £39.99)

M&S V-Neck Frill Detail Blouse, £35

Office Atmosphere Western Ankle Boots, £55 (were £85.99)

Zara Multi-Strand Necklace with Beads, £35.99