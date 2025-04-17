David Beckham turns 50 – here are his best hairstyles of all time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While David Beckham may be one of the greatest footballers of all time, the East London-born star is also undoubtedly synonymous with great style.

Whether it’s his tattoos, strong suit game or impeccable grooming – David Beckham has always taken his image seriously.

Maybe this could be down to his wife, fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and their iconic couple costumes. Or perhaps the influence of his hairdressing mum, Sandra.

Either way, Some of Beckham’s most memorable looks come from his iconic haircuts.

So, as the star turns 50 this May, we look back at the best hairstyles he’s ever had.

1996 and 1997

Beckham shot onto the scene in 1996, when on 17 August that year (the first day of the Premier League season), he scored a spectacular goal for Manchester United in a match against Wimbledon, and became a household name.

His hair was the classic boys’ cut of the day: Nineties curtains.

This tousled, side swept look has made a come back in recent years, with Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp acting as reference points for the trend.

It was in 1997 that Beckham started dating Victoria (then Adams) after she attended a Manchester United match. They were engaged the following year.

1999

Before the millennium was the first time Beckham experimented with dye.

He tried out highlights before bleaching his curtains peroxide blonde, starting a new grooming trend among men.

Before this, hair dye had largely been the preserve of women, but Beckham showed that experimentation was for everyone.

2000

In 2000, the same year Beckham became England’s captain, he stepped onto the pitch with a buzz cut after a decade of long locks.

It’s no surprise Beckham opted for a buzz cut: it’s easy to achieve and super-low maintenance, due to the fact that anyone can cut it themselves at home with the a good clipper and the right size guard.

2001

The buzz cut however was a low-maintenance, under-the-radar look – something Beckham is not massively into.

So in 2001, he grew it out, and he sported a Mohican which caused mass media attention and scores of football fans emulating the look.

“I never did it to create attention,” Beckham said in his 2023 Netflix documentary ‘Beckham’, “I’m not that person.”

2002

Shortly after the birth of his second son, Romeo, in 2002, Beckham started to grow out his hair, bleaching the tips blonde, which started a new craze for ‘frosted tips’.

Frosted tips kick-started a trend for more dimensional colour in men’s hair, with variations of the look being emulated by the likes of Zac Efron, Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake.

2003

In 2003, Beckham started to indulge in hair accessories, from head bands to hair bands, growing his hair out once again and sporting slicked-back buns on red carpets.

His unkempt locks leant into a more laid-back, bohemian style that was beginning to trend at the time, when Sienna Miller and Kate Moss were fashion’s biggest style icons.

2006

It wasn’t until the mid-Noughties that Beckham began to sport a variation of his iconic ‘short back and sides’ look.

It was this year Beckham would also step down as captain of the England football team after being knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.

Beckham sported a choppy-but-chiselled quiff – a look that would become his signature for years to come.

2010

At the beginning of the 2010s, Beckham sported a modern fohawk, a play on his infamous 2001 look.

Fohawks are not a common cut for barbers these days, but somehow Beckham seemed to reinvent the style to appear much more on-trend.

His modernised fohawk inspired looks for countless boy bands and male celebrities throughout the 2010s.

2011

From one controversial look to another: in 2011 Beckham started sporting a pared-back pompadour.

Keeping his length longer up top is the key to Beckham’s success in most of his styles. With more options for parting and directing, all the extra length can be used to create a variety of good styles.

This longer pompadour look tied into the hipster trend of the time, but it was only a year until Beckham opted for a shorter more polished look.

2012

Hosting the London Olympics, this year was as big for Britain as it was for Beckham’s hair, and as one of the nation’s biggest icons, Beckham made a noticeable change to his look.

His straight back with a side part brought a mature edge to his look. Styled with a dab of matte pomade, a barrel brush and blow dry; Beckham’s new look certainly appeared less effortless than previous ones.

He sported his new sleek and sophisticated style at the London Olympics, shortly after debuting it at the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding a year prior.2018

By the late 2010s, Beckham had gone for a more rugged and choppy style, paired with his now iconic stubble.

Still styled in a quiff, Beckham shaved the sides considerably shorter, which let his beard do more talking.

He sported this classic style at The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018, which worked well with an elegant tux.2025

At 50, Beckham has returned to slightly longer locks, styling his sandy blonde hair brushed up with plenty of height.

He’s maintained the choppier styling for a more rugged look as he enters his 50s.

While his colour looks a bit more pallid, with greys poking through, his beard is the same it’s always been.

As the first to always try new cuts, his current look is smart but easy: not long enough to require maintenance, but not short enough to cost 20 quid at your barber.

As with a lot of his looks, it is fussy without looking like it, which is why Beckham continues to nail male grooming.