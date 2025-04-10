Are leggings still in? How to wear athleisure at any age

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chances are, we all have a pair or two of black leggings tucked away with our gym gear, pyjamas and loungewear.

They’re versatile, comfy and can pretty much be worn whatever the weather.

But in recent years, the humble legging has had an image overhaul, with the likes of Kate Moss, Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Beckham styling them as smart daywear.

So, stylists and loungewear experts reveal the best way to style leggings that actually look flattering at any age.

What to look for in the fit and fabric for flattering leggings

If your outfit is built on basics, you’ve got make sure the basics are up to scratch.

When picking out the perfect pair of leggings, you have to make sure the fabric is the right blend of natural and manmade fibres.

“The most comfortable leggings are often formed from a combination of nylon and elastane (also known as spandex), resulting in a buttery fabric that feels soft to the touch,” says Lounge’s head of product Emily Blount.

“As a rule, your leggings should offer compression without restriction – gently sculpting your waist, glutes and legs without feeling too tight.”

This is what creates a seamless silhouette. “Great leggings are like a great relationship – supportive, flattering and never make you feel self-conscious, says fashion expert and celebrity stylist Oriona Robb. She suggests looking for a high-rise waistband that hugs without pinching your waist.

“Look for a breathable, four-way stretch fabric that moves with you – not against you,” she says. “If they pass the squat test and still look opaque – they’re keepers.”

Lounge Classic Leggings, £45

Sweaty Betty Power Mesh 7/8 Gym Leggings, £35 (was £88)

Alternatives to the basic black legging

Of course, black is classic, but why stop there?

In the year of ‘mocha mousse’ there are a variety of neutrals to have fun with. “Think earthy tones like olive, mocha or deep plum for a subtle switch-up,” says Robb.

“Or go bold with faux leather or ribbed textures. Tailored seams or a stirrup style can also instantly take your look from gym to glam – little effort required.”

For Blount, elevating your leggings doesn’t have to be about their colour.

“Flared leggings offer a similar fit and feel to your classic legging with small stylistic changes, bringing a sleek, elongated appearance to your silhouette,” she says.”

“As we move into warmer weather months, a seasonal alternative to the legging is the biker or cycling short,” suggests Blount. “Effortlessly style them with a longline blazer and low-profile trainers for a curated look.”

Gymshark Crossover Flared Leggings, £45

How to elevate an everyday outfit

So how do you pull off the elevated everyday legging like Winkleman and Moss?

“Matching sets are the secret weapon,” Robb says. “A tonal top and leggings combo looks instantly polished.”

Blount agrees, noting, “a matching set is a sure fire way to create a put-together aesthetic that feels curated, without compromising on comfort.”

As for accessories, these are crucial for transforming the look, from jackets to jewellery.

“When you’re working with simple, clean athleisure silhouettes, accessories – like structured bags and jewellery – are where you can have a little fun,” says Blount, “allowing you to add personality to your look whilst still maintaining an understated aesthetic.”

“A structured tote adds instant polish,” says Robb.

“A silk scarf – worn as a headband or around your neck – brings effortless charm, and layered gold jewellery – think simple hoops, stacked rings, or a chunky chain – will pull it all together.”

“If you’re wanting to be a little more experimental with your accessories, try wearing different metals together to add delicate pops of colour to your outfit and find a style that works for you,” says Blount.

Orelia Mixed Plate Statement Interlocking Earrings, £32

New Look Chestnut Faux Suede Large Tote Bag, £27.99

H&M Patterned Scarf, £9.99

Perfect your layering pieces

With those tricks in mind, there are a few staple pieces that you should have on tap for elevating your leggings ensemble.

“Building structure and texture into your layers will help elevate your aesthetic easily,” says Blount.

“A structured blazer instantly refines a pair of leggings, creating a chic juxtaposition between tailored outerwear and relaxed athleisure.

“Soft, flowing cardigans can add quiet sophistication to a look, while still maintaining comfort and a crisp, oversized button-down shirt – worn loose or half-tucked – creates a classically chic aesthetic.”

Robb says it’s important to balance out comfortable leggings with higher-brow pieces: “It’s all about balance: sleek bottoms and relaxed top,” she says.

If you’re opting for a jumper, ensure it’s knitted rather than cotton or jersey to avoid looking too casual.

M&S Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat, £59

Zara Soft Plain Knit Sweater, £32.99

Zara Oxford Shirt, £25.99

Don’t ignore your shoes

You may think the bulk of the outfit is done – but the make or break of any ensemble comes down to the shoes.

“Whilst sneaker culture is still very much on the rise, your leggings will look great with everything from a clean-white dad shoe, to the more refined silhouette of the sneakerina,” says Blount.

The trick to pulling off legging and sneakers without looking as though you’re off to the gym is to ensure they’re clean and pristine.

“If sneakers aren’t right for the look you’re trying to create, try wearing your leggings with an oversized blazer and knee-high boots to create a chic, city-ready outfit.”

If you’re wanting to channel Noughties Kate Moss over the more gothic Claudia Winkleman, “pointed loafers bring the polish, ballet flats offer a Parisian twist, while sleek mules or even a small heel can take your leggings from casual to cocktails without skipping a beat,” Robb says.

Vivaia Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina (Cristina), £123.29

M&S Woven Block Heel Open Toe Mules, £39.50

Dune Taylyn Riding Boots With Signature Buckle Detail, £74 (was £149)