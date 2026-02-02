Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and FKA Twigs sport sheer, nude and neutral at the Grammy Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sabrina Carpenter, FKA Twigs and Chappell Roan stepped out sporting the sheer, nude and neutral trends that seem to be dominating this awards season at the Grammys 2026.

While sheer statements were certainly stealing the spotlight, political protesting was also turning heads, as celebrities including Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out wearing “Ice out” pins in protest of immigration crackdowns.

Regarded as the biggest night in music, the Grammy Awards celebrate the year’s most outstanding artists, albums and performances.

Chappell Roan, 27, leaned into the barely-there trend where a nipple piercing is the statement with a look that referenced Thierry Mugler spring/summer 1998.

The Pink Pony Club singer wore a burgundy sheer draped gown over a nude bodysuit, which featured temporary ink down her chest and back. After removing the matching cape, Roan revealed a low-cut dress fastened to nipple piercings on the bodysuit.

Sabrina Carpenter, 26, meanwhile took a pared-back approach to the sheer trend in a bridalesque tiered Valentino gown with intricate beading all along the bodice. The dress, which has been in the works for three months, was created over four fittings.

Valentino’s founder, Valentino Garavani, died in January this year and numerous tributes have followed, including from Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, who called him an “undisputed master of style” and a legend whose legacy would continue to inspire.

Carpenter is up for six nominations but her look has already made her a winner in the fashion stakes.

FKA Twigs, 38, sported the neutral nude trend in a custom Paolo Carzana dress. She accessorised her look with metallic, vine embellishments, sky-high platform heels wrapped in tights, a book and a red peace lily.

The peace lily could be a reference to the current “Ice Out” protest movement. Singers including Bieber, Joni Mitchell and Kehlani have been spotted wearing “Ice out” and “Be Good” pins at the Awards ceremony.

Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out in all-black sombre attire with the pins fixed to their chests.

Justin, 31, wore an oversized, double-breasted black tuxedo by Balenciaga while Hailey opted for a strapless black gown with sheer panelling by Alaia.

The couple reportedly returned to the event after a four-year absence where Justin was scheduled to perform at the awards ceremony.

The Biebers join several stars who have worn “Ice out” pins on red carpets this awards season.

Tyla, 24, stepped out in Dsquared2 and Paris Texas, choosing a plunging sheer dress embroidered with gold beads and Pandora jewellery.

The South African singer’s song Push 2 Start is nominated for Best African Music Performance. The star won her first Grammy in 2024.

Coco Jones, 28, wore a sheer nude corset minidress on the red carpet.

“I wanted to channel my inner love girl,” she told the Associated Press. “Give something flirty, a little romantic, that’s just the space I’m in right now.”

Meanwhile, Best New Artist nominee Olivia Dean, 26, is ascending fast on the charts and on the red carpet. The Dive singer wore a black and white feathered Chanel gown, with a sequin bodice and a full embellished skirt. The Chanel atelier reportedly took 323 hours to create the dress.

Dean’s second album, The Art of Loving, was released last year. Her breakout hit, Man I Need, took over social media throughout 2025. She was one of two British artists nominated in her category.

Zara Larsson, 28, who was also performing at this evenings awards stepped out in a bright yellow custom beaded gown by Germanier.

The Midnight Sun singer is nominated for best dance pop recording.

While some celebrities stepped out in dramatic barely-there couture, others opted for more casual attire.

Lola Young, 25, wore a Vivienne Westwood khaki tracksuit paired with retro Old-Hollywood waves.