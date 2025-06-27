The summer make-up trends to try right now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The make-up mood of summer 2025 feels lighter in both texture and spirit than last year.

Heavy blush, ultra-skinny blows and diamante eye looks were huge in 2024, but (rather predictably) they haven’t stood the test of time.

This summer we’re seeing a collective shift toward freshness – natural eyes, frosted finishes and a rise in skincare-led products. So, make-up artists share their favourite trends that your should try this season.

Tinted SPF

Any dermatologist will tell you, the best thing you can do to prohibit skin laxity and wrinkles isn’t Botox or exosomes treatments – but daily SPF.

However, sun creams and SPFs have traditionally been either too oily, too chalky or too white cast to wear everyday or sit comfortably under make-up.

This is why virtually every make-up brand is now releasing their answer to the problem: tinted SPFs.

“One of the biggest make-up mistakes I see is people not wearing SPF under their make-up,” says CCO and founder of her namesake brand, Charlotte Tilbury MBE. “It is so important to wear SPF every day, even when it is not sunny outside, which is why I we created the UV flawless poreless primer.”

“The rise in popularity of K-beauty this year has had an influence on our summer make-up trends. There is a lot of emphasis on skincare and ‘skinimalism’,” says celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist Ariane Young.

Tinted SPF, she explains, allows for “minimal coverage [and] evens out your skin tone while also giving a hydrated glowy look.”

Compared to BB or CC creams, tinted SPF is lighter and lends itself to the growing appetite for low-effort beauty. “If you love that ‘no make-up, make-up’ look,” Young says, “a tinted SPF is your best friend.”

And unlike most bases, the more you wear it, the better your skin will look, preventing pigmentation and redness.

Charlotte Tilbury Invisible UV Flawless Poreless Primer, £40

Merit The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, £34

Make Up Gallery It’s Show Time Primer & Fix Spray, £3, Poundland

Cool-toned eyes

A nostalgic nod to early-2000s shimmer is making its way back into our make-up bags.

Icy whites, sheer lavenders and frosted blues are back, only this time they’re less Paris Hilton and more Hailey Bieber. “While icy, cool-toned eyeshadows were incredibly popular back in the late nineties and early Noughties, they were often chalky, hard to blend and unforgiving,” explains Tilbury.

“We don’t want it to look like the Tin Man!” says Young, “the trick is to pick a focal point to avoid going too frosted with everything.”

A single frost-toned eye against matte skin and a neutral lip keeps the look more mature.

“Blend and diffuse the colour all over the lid so you have a light wash of colour,” says Young, and if you’re not confident with eyeshadow, “you can always add a pop of colour with a fun eyeliner colour. This trend is all about having fun with make-up and is perfect for festival season.”

If you’re not used to icy tones, “there are ways of incorporating cooler toned make-up into your everyday staples by swapping out your warm eyeshadows and gold glosses for greyer inspired shades,” explains MAC Cosmetics senior make-up artist for UK and Ireland, Carly Utting.

“This may sound scary if you’re used to bronzes and warm tones, but a balance of both works wonders!”

She loves pairing a cool toned lipliner with a honey lipstick in a nod to the Nineties.

Kiko Smart Colour Eyeshadow in Pearly Sky Blue, £3.99 (was £4.99)

Morphe Cyber Chrome Eyeshadow Palette, £16, Look Fantastic

MAC Cool Spice Lipliner, £16 (was £20)

Ghost lashes

Subtle and almost imperceptible, the ghost lash has emerged as this summer’s most biggest trend. Wearing make-up without mascara may instil fear in most – but thick coats of mascara and showy falsies are no longer the go-to.

Make-up artist Mira Parmar describes it as “a minimalist, no-mascara or barely-there lash look,” one that’s become a red carpet favourite for celebrities like Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Hailey Bieber and Lily-Rose Depp.

“This effortless style gives your lashes a much-needed break from heavy products, looks naturally elegant, and saves time, making it a perfect match for the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic,” she says.

But this isn’t simply a fleeting fad, as Parmar says, “It’s more than just a trend, it marks a shift toward natural beauty and skin-first makeup, which is rooted in authenticity, minimalism and self-care.”

Professional Beauty Systems Miracle Growth Serum, £14.99, Sally Beauty

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-LIFT Heated Lash Curler, £36, Look Fantastic

Diffused lips

Crisp, hyper-lined lips are out and the messy, diffused, French girl lip is in.

“Creating the perfect lip shape is out, instead [people are] going for a more blended and blurred lip line,” says Young.

“There’s a move towards a sheerer coverage plumped lip, enhanced by liner and filled with just gloss,” says Utting, who says natural lips with a slight sheen is a trend “growing at a rapid rate.”

Merit Signature Sheer Lip Liner, £21

MAC’s Lipglass Blow Plumping Oil, £24