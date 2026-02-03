Bad Bunny’s best fashion moments as he gears up for the Super Bowl halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bad Bunny has never treated getting dressed as an afterthought to his music.

The Puerto Rican star, 31, has maintained a striking wardrobe since bursting onto the music scene with his first album, X 100pre, in 2018 – gracing the red carpets with outfits that are eye-catching and unapologetically bold.

Years later, that’s still very much the case, though his looks have only become more refined.

So, as he gears up to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 8 – the first Latin artist to headline the event – here’s a look back at some of his best looks.

2018: Billboard Awards purple brocade and Seventies flair

Before the couture and Met Gala headlines, Bad Bunny’s fashion identity was forged on stage.

The metallic purple brocade suit worn to the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2018 leaned into his inspiration from the bold age of psychedelic glamour.

Wide lapels, flared trousers and tinted sunglasses nodded to Seventies tailoring, but the shimmer and lime green accents kept it cool.

It was decadent, joyful and theatrical – a sign of Bad Bunny’s looks to come.

2019: Billboard Latin Music Awards pastel tailoring

The following year at the same awards ceremony, Bad Bunny retained his colour palette of green and purple but reworked the idea of a red-carpet suit entirely.

A pastel lavender two-piece paired with neon green hair, visor sunglasses and trainers turned traditional tailoring into something more playful and irreverent.

This look was an early sign that colour would become one of his most powerful fashion tools.

2023: Met Gala white florals

By the time he arrived at the Met Gala in 2023, Bad Bunny had become a bona fide fashion presence within music and pop culture.

Wearing a backless white suit by Jacquemus with an enormous sculptural floral train, he delivered one of the most photographed looks of the night. From the front, the tailoring was razor-sharp and traditional, but the back of his look is what captured the attention of photographers.

The event’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honouring the late fashion icon. The outfit was a notable menswear look from the event, which saw many male attendees pushing fashion boundaries

Romantic, surreal and dramatic, it cemented Bad Bunny’s status as someone who understands the Met Gala carpet as a stage in itself.

2024: High shine on stage

In 2024, during his global tour run, Bad Bunny frequently performed in saturated leather two-pieces like the burgundy look seen here – styled with a slouchy beanie and Adidas trainers. The silhouette nodded to Western motifs as it featured a traditional bolo tie.

Under concert lighting, the wet-look leather became kinetic, catching flashes as he moved. It’s a practical fabric for performance but visually arresting from a distance – a key consideration for arena shows.

This period marked the bridge between logo-heavy street style and the conceptual fashion risks Bad Bunny started to make.

2024: Met Gala Maison Margiela

Perhaps one of Bad Bunny’s most memorable Met Gala looks was in 2024, when he returned to the carpet in Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.

The sharply tailored look included a black satin corset, a navy barathea wool smoking jacket with black grosgrain lapels and a reverse-swatched hat made of blue foam that was snatched in blue stocking material. Finally, a red stripe down the trousers subtly disrupted the austerity.

The theme of the Gala was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. Bad Bunny arrived on the carpet with a floral bouquet in hand, made from the same material as his jacket.

The flora inside the bouquet told a story of its own: it contained Flor de Maga, the national flower of Puerto Rico; roses, a symbol of beauty and purity; and the flax plant, which Sleeping Beauty pricked her finger on in the classic children’s fairy-tale.

It felt cinematic and sophisticated – where the previous year had been maximalist and romantic, this look was restrained and more conceptual, proving Bad Bunny’s range as a dresser.

2025: Model off-duty

Not all of his looks are show-stopping statements. During New York’s autumn/winter fashion week in 2025, Bad Bunny arrived at the Calvin Klein show in an unusually pared-back look.

Spotted leaving the venue in an oversized black suit layered over a plain white T-shirt, he finished the monochromatic look with sleek black leather boots, narrow sunglasses and a casual baseball cap.

The relaxed tailoring felt louche and simultaneously well-fitted, while the cap and tee stripped the formality back to something effortlessly wearable. It’s a reminder of his keen fashion instincts: even in pared-back pieces, he plays with proportion and contrast to make classic menswear feel distinctly contemporary.

2025: Method dressing for Happy Gilmore 2

Even at a film premiere, Bad Bunny leans into the symbolism of red carpet dressing more than anyone else.

At the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, it was clear he has a penchant for method dressing, as he delivered one of his most subversive red-carpet looks to date.

Swapping trousers for knee-length patterned shorts, he paired a sharp double-breasted plaid blazer with white sports socks and black ballet flats.

A baseball cap, sunglasses and layered gold chains added to the clash of tailoring and nonchalance. It was proof that his most interesting fashion moments don’t always rely on couture to make an impact.