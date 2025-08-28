How to wear the capri pants trend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Every summer, fashion throws us a curveball. Last year it was red and leopard print, this year it’s gingham and capri pants: the awkward mid-length trouser that divides opinion more than Marmite on toast.

While you may be unsure on the controversial capri, this Italian-inspired trouser is actually the perfect transitional piece for your summer to autumn wardrobe when the temperatures are dropping but the sun is still shining.

The style’s origins are effortlessly cool. Dreamed up in 1948, the cropped trouser quickly became the uniform for the dolce vita set.

“[They were] named after the iconic island of Capri, they captured the essence of laid-back Italian glamour and became a sensation on the island in the late 1950s and early Sixties before going global,” explains designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE.

By the 1960s, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte Bardot had cemented them as shorthand for continental glamour.

In 2025, the return of capris feels less nostalgic and more of a continuation of fashion’s obsession with sharp, tailored silhouettes, driving forward the current obsession of channelling “Euro-summer style”, as Wakeley notes, “this time they return as part of fashion’s renewed love for refined tailoring and clean, architectural lines.”

So, as capris dominate the high street once again, we hear here how to style them without looking like you’ve stepped out of 1955.

Length matters

Not all capris are made equal – and much like jeans – getting the perfect length is key.

The traditional knee-hitting style is chic in theory, but risks veering into “school P.E. kit” territory in practice.

Many designers today also favour a more ankle-skimming cut, which works wonders for proportions. As Wakeley says, “paired with a high-waist cut this is the most universally flattering version, as the flash of ankle draws the eye down without creating a harsh break in proportion.”

So if you’re new to capris, opting for a slightly longer length can stop them looking awkward or unflattering when styling them.

Crew Clothing Capri Chinos, £33 (were £55), John Lewis

M&S Slim Fit Cropped Trousers, £29.50

Balance up top

Capris are rarely forgiving if styled without any consideration for the rest of your outfit.

The trick is to play with opposites: slim on the bottom, oversized on top. An oversized shirt or a bulky jacket – even a slouchy knit will shift the look firmly into 2025 territory.

“I like to offset a fitted bottom half with more volume on top like an oversized jacket or shirt,” explains Wakeley, “I prefer a higher-waisted capri pant to elongate the leg.”

Hobbs Kiera Ribbed Rollneck, £39

Zara Gingham Check Ruffled Blouse, £27.99

Don’t dismiss your footwear

Nothing will sabotage a pair of capris faster than the wrong footwear. Chunky trainers are a definite no and heavy platforms won’t do you any favours.

“Elegant flats, particularly pointed-toe mules or ballet flats look great as do strappy mules with either a kitten or skinny heel,” says Wakeley. “I would avoid anything too chunky be that trainers, flatforms or platforms.”

Slimmer shoes elongate the line of your leg and stop the sharp hem from looking clumsy.

Vagabond Delia Ballet Pumps, £52 (were £90), Office

Penelope Chilvers Flora Leopard Velvet Espadrille, £149

How to style capris from day to night

The unexpected strength of capris is how versatile they can be – and not just with the shifting weather.

“Capris can shift effortlessly from day to night when styled right,” says Wakeley.

For day, a Breton stripe and flat sandal conjures Hepburn on the Riviera. For evening, a tailored black pair with a silk blouse and sculptural jewellery is a great alternative to a cocktail dress.

Boden Button Mariner Breton, £49

H&M Cap-Sleeved Satin Blouse, £12.99

Ottoman Hands Lorena Gold Statement Stud Earrings, £69