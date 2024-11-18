Angelina Jolie sports unbranded vintage gown with her son Knox Jolie Pitt at Governors Awards 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Angelina Jolie opted for an unbranded, no label vintage dress for the 2024 Governors Awards red carpet held in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actor walked the carpet arm-in-arm with her youngest son, 16-year-old Knox Jolie-Pitt.

Jolie’s ensemble was a shimmering gold halter-neck spaghetti strap gown with delicate cream lace overlay acquired from Los Angeles-based luxury vintage boutique, The Kit Vintage.

The Maleficent star paired the dress with oversized diamond drop earrings and a matching necklace, exuding ultimate Golden Age glamour.

Knox Jolie-Pitt opted for a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, reminiscent of his dad’s red carpet looks, in a rare public appearance. This was Jolie-Pitt’s second Hollywood appearance after debuting at the 2021 red carpet for Marvel’s Eternals.

Jolie has made red carpet appearances with her children in the past, including Shiloh, Pax, Vivienne, Zahara and Maddox, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The awards ceremony honoured outstanding achievements and humanitarian work in the film industry, notorious for reserving its guest list for those who have appeared in notable releases this year, and the star-studded line-up brought refined Hollywood glamour.

Jennifer Lawrence, 34, who is pregnant with her second child, sported a chocolate brown custom Bottega Veneta gown that featured body-conscious ruching to cradle her bump.

Lawrence finished the look with gold teardrop accents, a gold woven Bottega clutch and a wispy fringe.

Alongside Lawrence’s ‘quiet luxury’ look, Best Actress winner Nicole Kidman showcased a black draped Celine gown with a high slit, cold shoulders and a diamante neckline.

The Babygirl star brought an effortless air to the look with her signature tousled blonde mane.

Of those who debuted films at Cannes Film Festival in May, actor Demi Moore, 62, wore a black strapless high-low Givenchy gown with striking Sartoro Genève diamond jewellery.

Moore’s co-star for The Substance, Margaret Qualley, 30, contrasted Moore in a column silhouetted white Chanel bridal dress with diamante trim details. The gown featured at the French fashion house’s spring/summer 2022 Haute Couture show.

Fellow Chanel muse, Lily-Rose Depp, 25, dipped into the archives with a contrasting off-the-shoulder Chanel gown from spring/summer 2018 with blush rose detailing on the decolletage.

Depp’s look channelled a haunting sense of the gothic with a severe slicked back Nineties bun, evoking the essence of her upcoming film ‘Nosferatu’.

Irish actor Barry Keoghan, 32, wore a Dolce & Gabbana cropped black suit with a white plunging pussy-bow blouse. The ‘Saltburn’ star finished the look with a gold feather brooch.

Fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal, 28, sported his favoured red carpet designer in a black Gucci tux with a criss-cross lace up shirt – a stylish homage to his anticipated hit, ‘Gladiator 2’.

Jennifer Lopez, 55, wore a dripping diamond halterneck gown with a rich black velvet train from Zuhair Murad’s fall/winter 2024 couture collection. The Unstoppable star paired the showstopping dress with an emerald-cut Tyler Ellis bag and loose bouncy waves.

American actor Elle Fanning, 26, wore a stunning sheer mint Valentino gown from the Italian label’s spring/summer 2025 collection.

Embellished in silver diamonds with matching mint fur trim, the star showcased demure glamour with a bouncy blonde bob and and Cartier jewellery.

Following suit, actor Jeremy Strong, 45, wore a mint green suit with silk lapel detailing. The Succession star paired the fresh ensemble with a white tie-less shirt.

Irish actor Saoirse Ronan, 30, wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown in baby blue, with extravagant feather detailing, styled by New York-based stylist, Danielle Goldberg.

Robbie Williams, 50, channelled a suave silver fox in a soft grey double-breasted suit with metallic overlaps and a matching shimmering shirt and tie.

The British singer attended in anticipation of his upcoming musical drama Better Man.

Also opting for full monochrome, Jude Law, 51, sported an all-white shawl lapel suit with a white vest and loosely tied cravat.

In striking contrast, Tilda Swinton, 64, wore a vibrant red long-sleeved gown from Standing Ground’s spring/summer 2025 collection. The Room Next Door star paired the ruched high-neck gown with a bold red lip and her platinum quiff.

The 15th Governors Awards featured industry heavy hitters and brought together a celebration of film and undeniable sartorial glamour.