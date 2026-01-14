What 2016 fashion trends are are coming back in?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Somewhere between a TikTok montage of the Mannequin Challenge and a screenshot of a Kylie Jenner lip kit, the internet decided that 2016 was “the last good year.”

In early 2026, timelines have been filled with throwbacks: festival selfies, grainy vlogs, Tumblr-era memes and the declaration that “2026 is the new 2016.”

What people are really nostalgic for isn’t the politics or the headlines, however, but the feeling of the internet at that time.

Before hyper-curated feeds and relentless optimisation of Instagram accounts, social media was messier, more communal and more spontaneous. Trends felt collective, style felt playful and you didn’t need a “core” to participate in any of them.

That emotional tone is what’s now resurfacing in 2026. In fashion, it’s translating into the return of pieces that defined that era: chokers, statement earrings and skinny jeans to name a few.

But the 2026 version of 2016 is more interpretive as opposed to direct iteration of skinny jeans, bomber jackets and full glam make-up.

Celebrity stylist Oriona Robb explains that this resurgence is about how we now process identity online. “The internet has democratised fashion in a way runways never could. What we’re seeing with ‘2026 is 2016’ isn’t just nostalgia, it’s visual thinkers processing identity through familiar references.

“Runway trends tell you what’s coming, internet culture tells you what’s resonating emotionally.”

“These 2016 revivals only work in 2026 if you’re using them to express who you are now, not who you were then. The difference between looking dated and looking current is confidence […] That’s what transforms any trend into personal style.”

So what does that look like in practice? Here’s how the defining items of 2016 are coming back and how to wear them for 2026.

Skinny jeans

For many, skinny jeans are the most emotionally loaded item of the 2016 revival. Much like marmite, you either love them or hate them.

As Robb explains, “The clothes are rarely the real problem, it’s the identity shift people haven’t made yet. Skinny jeans in 2016 were about conformity. In 2026, they’re a choice. The difference [is] proportion.”

In 2016, skinny jeans were often paired with tight crop tops or skinny bandeaus, but we’re more aware of proportions in fashion now.

“Pair them with oversized blazers or chunky knits to create contrast rather than the head-to-toe slim silhouette of a decade ago,” Robb says, “and critically, wear them because they serve your body and your style, not because everyone else is. That’s the shift from trend-following to authentic style.”

M&S Ivy Skinny Jeans, £26

Off-the-shoulder top and choker

The off-the-shoulder top and choker combo was a defining image of 2016, dominating red carpets and street style alike, worn by everyone from Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid to Glastonbury festival goers.

“In 2016, chokers signalled belonging to a specific internet subculture,” Robb says, “today, they’re a powerful move, a deliberate nod to the past.”

The key is reframing them, instead of one statement choker, Robb recommends pairing a choker with longer layered necklaces, “it creates visual interest that’s a bit more 2026.”

The same principle applies to off-the-shoulder tops. “Off-shoulder pieces work in 2026 when you treat them as statement items, not complete looks. The 2016 version was a matchy-matchy off-the-shoulder top with a choker designed as a set.”

Now, she says an off the shoulder knit with tailored trousers is the cooler, updated version of the elasticated cotton top.

Zara Asymmetric Layered-Effect T-Shirt, £17.99

Maje Flower Necklace, £89

Statement earrings

While 2016 maybe coming back, 2026 has also seen the substitute of quiet luxury for “loud luxury”, with bold colours like cobalt blue, emerald green and red trending.

That explains why bigger, maximalist pieces like statement earrings, chunky boots and oversized jackets are coming back as well.

“Statement earrings and chunky boots ground bold colours; they create visual anchors that prevent outfits from feeling too out-of-date,” Robb explains.

“The 2016 palette was often muted or monochrome. Now we’re seeing bolder colours because people are more confident expressing individuality.

Her advice is to choose colours that best suit you and that you feel confident in, “then let accessories create structure.”

Carrie Elizabeth Louise Thompson Lucky Goddess Earrings, £120

Baseball caps

In 2016, the baseball cap was emblematic of streetwear and off-duty cool, worn by everyone from Rita Ora to Rihanna. In 2026, though, it’s had a glow up.

“Baseball caps in 2026 are about elevated casualness,” says Robb, “Pair them with tailored pieces [like] a structured coat and quality leather accessories.

“You’re not trying to look sporty, you’re demonstrating that you understand how to mix high and low, formal and casual.”

Astrid & Miyu Mercury in Retrograde Cap in Pearl Blush, £25