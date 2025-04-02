Disabled man has iPhone stolen in cruel Facebook scam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man with cerebral palsy who was struggling to afford his heating bill during the January cold snap has been scammed out of £300 after attempting to sell his old iPhone online.

Ben Simmonds, 62, from Suffolk, listed an old iPhone 12 Max he no longer used on Facebook Marketplace hoping to raise some extra cash.

Simmonds, who is retired, quickly found a buyer and dutifully shipped the phone via Royal Mail. After confirming delivery via the Royal Mail app, he contacted the buyer regarding payment.

The buyer provided screenshots of a bank transfer, seemingly confirming the money was on its way. However, these images now appear to be fake and the scam was all but confirmed when he discovered he had been blocked by the account and their messages had been erased.

He has since set up a GoFundMe page to help him recoup his losses – and has urged others in his position to “remain calm” and seek expert advice.

open image in gallery Ben said 'it hit me hard at first' when he realised he had been a victim of a scam ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“It hit me hard at first but it’s happening to thousands and thousands of people every day,” Ben said.

“There’s so many dishonest people around and they’re getting cleverer and cleverer.

“This person definitely took advantage of my position.”

Ben has suffered with cerebral palsy since birth – and more recently, the condition has affected his mobility.

“It affects my legs quite badly and I have spasticity where my muscles contract and go into spasm,” he explained.

In January this year, Ben said he was struggling to pay his energy bill during the cold snap.

“I have storage heaters where I live and they’re really expensive,” he said.

“I sort of only heat one room – barely that sometimes – and when it was really cold in the first couple of weeks in January I didn’t put it on.”

open image in gallery Ben tried to sell his old iPhone on Facebook Marketplace for £300 ( Collect/PA Real Life )

To help secure some extra cash, Ben decided to sell his old iPhone 12 Max on Facebook Marketplace, pricing the gadget at around £300 including postage and packaging.

He uploaded the item to the site on January 4 and said he received messages from an interested buyer three days later via Facebook Messenger.

“They were quite impatient, if I didn’t get back to them straight away they would be on the case, that sort of thing,” Ben said.

“I did everything I could to help them, they could tell quality of the phone, they could see I look after my things – I take pride in my things.”

Ben said the buyer told him they wanted to purchase the phone as a gift for their child.

He agreed to send them the phone for £300 on January 16 via Royal Mail tracked special delivery, with an address the buyer supplied.

After checking his Royal Mail app the following day, Ben found the package had been signed for on January 17 along with a photo of several parcels on an inside doormat to show proof of delivery.

open image in gallery Ben said the buyer he connected with 'took advantage' of his position ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Ben asked the buyer when he would be receiving his payment for the phone and he was sent a handful of screenshots showing emails from TSB Bank which seemed to suggest money was on its way.

However the screenshots, seen by PA Real Life, appear to have been doctored – with Ben’s bank details written in a different font and colour to the body of the message and the year at the bottom of the email reads “2024” instead of 2025 in small print.

The message also suggested the payment was on hold by the bank until a tracking number for the package could be provided.

“The screenshots said it was pending and the money would come through,” Ben said.

“I started to get very worried about it… I spoke to a neighbour who said it didn’t look right.”

“I phoned the bank (TSB) and they automatically said it sounded like I had been scammed as this wasn’t their normal process.”

Ben tried to reach out to the buyer but found they had deleted their responses from their conversation on Facebook Messenger and blocked him on the platform.

“I wish I had taken screenshots of our messages before I realised – which I didn’t and not many people would realise – it was probably a false account,” he said.

open image in gallery Ben urged others in his position to 'remain calm' and seek 'expert advice' ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Ben has since launched a GoFundMe page to recoup his losses, raising £25 so far.

“I didn’t want to ask anyone for help but it would help me get back on track,” he said.

For others in his position, Ben added: “I know it’s difficult as I’ve been through it myself but try to remain calm and get some expert advice.”

Those suspecting they have fallen victim to a scam can approach Action Fraud for support and advice.

When PA contacted Facebook owner Meta for comment, the company outlined several tips to ensure buyers and sellers are staying safe on Facebook Marketplace.

These include checking whether a Facebook profile appears new or incomplete, meeting in a public space to view a product before completing any transaction and not handing over any money until you see the item for sale.

Visit Ben’s GoFundMe to find out more.