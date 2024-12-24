Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Beauty mogul Huda Kattan has opened up about the end of her 10-year friendship with Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria.

Kattan, 41, rose to fame as a make-up influencer on social media before founding billion-dollar cosmetics brand, Huda Beauty.

Longoria was initially one of Kattan’s celebrity clients, along with Nicole Richie, and the pair developed a close friendship over the years.

The Devious Maids star even invited Kattan on to her podcast Connections with Eva Longoria in 2022 to discuss their humanitarian and philanthropic work, as well as representation within the beauty industry.

However, the friends appear to have parted ways after Kattan called out Longoria over her support for Israel, amid the country’s heavily criticised military action in the Gaza strip.

“I actually haven’t said it out loud, but yeah I was really upset with her,” Kattan told Zeteo broadcaster Mehdi Hasan on the We’re Not Kidding podcast in response to a question about her “falling out” with the star over the issue.

“Because she’s supposed to be a humanitarian and she’s... When it really came down to it, I was just learning a lot of things about who she really was.

“And we had a conversation. And look, she’s not the only person who was outspoken for Israel.

“She took a stance, she wanted to support Israel. Many of my friends did, many of my friends took a very specific stance. And I had words with them, and I said ‘Look, can you please learn?’

“I also understand that you’re in Hollywood, but you should be really careful with what you’re saying publicly. And most of them – most of them– were really amazing about it. They were like, ‘You know what, I’m going to get educated. I’m going to learn’.

“And sometimes, we didn’t agree on everything, right? But at least they took the stance, to promise that they would continue learning.”

Hasan asked, “But not Eva Longoria?”

“I was disappointed with her,” replied Kattan as she praised Longoria’s co-star Marcia Cross, who plays Bree van der Kamp on the show. “She’s amazing,” she added.

“Eva and I were actually friends for 10 years and she’s reached out to me a few times since then to talk about it...” Kattan shared.

In June this year, Kattan had hinted that Longoria had suggested that “social media isn’t really the right place” to express views about the issue.