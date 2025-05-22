Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erin Andrews’s surrogate has suffered a miscarriage while carrying the NFL sideline reporter’s second child.

Andrews, 47, shared the heartbreaking news on the latest episode of her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.

“We got some real s***** news today that our surrogate had miscarried,” an emotional Andrews said. “I have dealt with this before, but things were going really, really well.

“Her little heartbeat and her numbers were really good — so much so I even told you guys a couple weeks ago because we thought we had such good news,” Andrews continued.

She voiced her appreciation for her podcast producer Ryan Musick, who stepped in while regular co-host Charissa Thompson was away.

“I’ve been trying really hard to pay attention, I’ve just been tearing up the whole time,” Andrews said. “But I’m also really really good at suppressing my feelings and work really helps me with that.”

open image in gallery Erin Andrews has shared a devastating personal update ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The mom to two-year-old Mack, whom she shares with husband Jarret Stoll, is no stranger to the devastation of pregnancy loss. After her 2016 cervical cancer diagnosis, Andrews froze embryos. She later underwent several failed rounds of IVF.

In 2023, she opened up to Today about that process, and of enduring the loss of twins via surrogacy.

“That was really hard,” she told the outlet. “I really struggled mentally. I didn’t handle it very well ... I kind of tried to push it aside and act like everything was OK."

Speaking on the podcast, Andrews said she didn’t want to tape the episode, but also knew there was safety in sharing the news through that forum.

“I kinda made a promise to myself that when I was really open with how s***** infertility has been and our journey with two surrogates, because we did lose… we had loss with our first surrogate and then luckily with our second one, we had Mack, that I was just going to be honest with people,” she said.

“This really, really sucks, but so many people are dealing with it so if you feel alone and you feel like a failure, I do too,” Andrews said. “But you’re not the only one.”

The Sands national helpline provides support for anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can call 0808 164 3332 free of charge, or email helpline@sands.org.uk