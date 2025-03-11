Emily Osment quickly settles divorce from Jack Anthony just five months after wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emily Osement has quickly settled her divorce from Jack Anthony.

The 33-year-old actor filed settlement documents on Monday, having split from her husband of five months on Friday. In the settlement, seen by TMZ, the former couple agreed to give up their rights to receive spousal support.

Further details about their divorce are staying under wraps, since they signed a confidential marriage settlement agreement.

A judge has yet to sign off on the settlement to make it official.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Osment for comment.

Osment and Anthony — a musician whose real name is Jack Farina — wed on October 12 and separated on December 7, according to the court documents. In documents filed on March 7 in Los Angeles Superior Court, Osment cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

The Disney Channel alum later issued a statement about her split to People, saying: “I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out.”

Osment first announced her engagement to Anthony in 2023, after the pair had dated for two years. At the time, she shared a photo on Instagram of her ring, taken at Yosemite National Park.

“This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy,” she wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post, as reported by US Weekly.

She continued: “I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”

Osment is currently starring in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which is the CBS spinoff of Young Sheldon. The program documents the ups and downs of Mandy, played by Osment, and George’s, played by Montana Jordan, relationship, as they’re raising a child together.

She first rose to fame when she starred in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, playing Lilly Truscott, the best friend of Miley Stewart, who was portrayed by Miley Cyrus. The show ran from 2006 to 2011.

However, she previously revealed that she hasn’t watched all episodes of the iconic sitcom. “I can’t even tell you whether I’ve watched it at all — is that terrible?” she said during an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast in 2021.

“I remember watching the premiere because they had a party for us on stage,” Osment added. “And I remember that was such an interesting time, because we had no idea what it was going to be, that it was just going to be this sensation that, like, swept the world.”

She also recalled some of her memories with Cyrus, after Hannah Montana aired on TV.

“Miley used to come with me to my school dances and, like, nobody knew who she was and then immediately everything changed,” she explained. “And that was very strange.”

Meanwhile, Osment’s soon-to-be-husband is a DJ, music producer and singer-songwriter. He releases music on Soundcloud under the name Farina.