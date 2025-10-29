Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter has clapped back at trolls asking to hear her “real voice.”

Vivian Jenna Wilson, who came out as transgender at age 16 and sought gender-affirming surgery, responded to an anonymous TikTok user after the troll commented under a recent post, “Can we hear your real voice?”

“Honestly, sure, why not? You brought this cringe upon yourself though,” Wilson, 21, casually responded in her high-pitched lilt, brushing her long blonde hair out of her sweatshirt as she added she was “bored.”

The model then pressed play on “God’s Menu” by K-pop group Stray Kids and did part of a dance before jokingly muttering her deep-voiced impression of member Lee Felix on his verse of the song.

"Cooking like a chef, I'm a five-star Michelin,” Wilson sang, stone-faced, before turning off the video. She captioned the clip, “There was an attempt.”

open image in gallery Elon Musk’s eldest daughter, Vivian Wilson, works as a model and influencer in Los Angeles ( Getty )

While Wilson remained stoic while putting on the exaggeratedly low voice, she quickly came clean about how hard it was to keep a straight face during the recording.

“I was trying so hard not to burst out laughing pls,” she wrote in the comments of the post, which has now garnered over 3 million views and 493,000 likes as TikTokers continue to share their impressed reactions at the video.

“Girl have you ever thought about being a metal singer????????????????” one commenter wrote as another added, “As another trans girl randomly making my voice deep like this is SO funny.”

In response to someone telling Wilson to go into voice acting, the influencer responded, “honestly it’s a pipe dream of mine.”

She followed up the video with another clip of her rapping Lee’s verse in Stray Kids’ “Maniac,” writing in the comments, “honestly the response made me a lot more confident in my voice lol.”

Going viral isn’t new for Wilson. The influencer constantly has videos reaching millions of views on her TikTok and Instagram, where she documents glimpses behind the curtain at her life in Los Angeles and her modeling career.

open image in gallery Wilson is estranged from her father, the richest man in the world ( vivllainous/Instagram )

open image in gallery Musk previously said that his daughter was ‘killed by the woke mind virus’ ( AP )

Last month, Wilson covered the Fall 2025 Fashion Issue for The Cut and spoke about her financial independence from her father, the richest man in the world.

“People assume I have a lot of money, I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal,” Wilson, the eldest of Musk’s 14 kids, told the outlet. “My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.”

Wilson came out to Musk and her mother, fantasy novelist Justine Wilson, in 2022. She then severed all ties with her father, including dropping his last name. Two years later, the Tesla boss told Jordan Peterson during an interview that she had been “killed by the woke mind virus.”

“Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead. I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me,” Wilson fired back on Threads at the time. She slammed her father as “desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-me’s who are quick to give it to him.”