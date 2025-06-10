J-Pop star responds to rumors that Elon Musk fathered her children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Japanese pop star has denied claims she shares a child with Elon Musk.

Ayumi Hamasaki, known as the “Empress of J-Pop,” broke her silence on the matter after another woman claimed in an interview with The New York Times that Musk fathered a child with a Japanese pop star.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on this, and I guess it’s time for me to speak up. Elon Musk is not the father of [either of] my children,” Hamasaki wrote on her Instagram Story, per Tokyo Weekender.

“Setting aside my personal image, when my kids are old enough to start Googling things, I don’t want them to run into the rumors and think they’re true, so I’m firmly denying them,” she continued.

The 46-year-old singer is the best-selling solo artist in Japan, with over 50 million albums sold. She is also the mother of two sons, born to two different men whose identities have not been publicly revealed.

Elon Musk is rumored to have fathered a child with a Japanese pop star, but Ayumi Hamasaki has denied her involvement ( Getty )

Musk, meanwhile, has fathered at least 14 children with four different women.

He shares five children with Justine Wilson, his first wife. His baby mothers also include musician Grimes and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain-computer company Neuralink. Right-wing influencer Ashley St Clair has also come out recently to claim that she also shares a child with Musk.

St. Clair, a right-wing influencer who shares Musk’s 14th known child, according to a paternity test she revealed, told The Times about Musk’s potential Japanese flame. St. Clair said that Musk told her he had fathered children around the world, including one with a Japanese pop star.

The musician was not named in the article.

She said Musk told her he would be willing to give his sperm to anyone who wanted to have a child.

“He made it seem like it was just his altruism, and he generally believed these people should just have children,” St. Clair said.

Per text messages seen by the Wall Street Journal, in a 2023 meeting, Musk claimed Japanese officials had asked him to be a sperm donor for a high-profile woman. “They want me to be a sperm donor. No romance or anything, just sperm,” the text message to St. Clair reportedly read.

The outlet reported that Musk later told St. Clair he had given his sperm to the person who asked for it, but did not name the woman.

Musk has publicly advocated for people having more children, claiming “civilization is going to crumble” otherwise.

“I do have a lot of kids, and I encourage others to have lots of kids,” Musk said.