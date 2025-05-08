Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ellen DeGeneres has shared a rare glimpse of her and her wife, Portia de Rossi’s, property in the UK.

The former talk show host, 67, shared a video on Instagram on Monday of herself riding a lawnmower outside of her home. The video featured DeGeneres’s view of the countryside in the Cotswolds, with trees and hills surrounding her.

DeGeneres’s clip begins with her driving on the bright yellow mower across a flat patch of land. “How it started,” she wrote in the text over the video.

The next clip showed DeGeneres getting stuck and having to get pushed up a hill by an unidentified man. “How it ended,” she wrote.

DeGeneres, who announced her retirement during her Ellen’s Last Stand… Up tour last year, captioned the post: “Portia thought it would be fun to film my first time on the mower. She was right.”

open image in gallery Ellen DeGeneres uses a ride-on lawnmower for the first time ( @ellendegeneres/Instagram )

open image in gallery She soon had to be rescued by an unidentified man ( @ellendegeneres / Instagram )

open image in gallery ‘How it ended,’ the former talk show host captioned the failure ( @ellendegeneres / Instagram )

On Wednesday, she shared another video of her and de Rossi gardening.

“Some people have a dream of becoming a farmer. Clearly our dream was to become a landscape maintenance crew with a little farming on the side,” DeGeneres wrote in the caption.

The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and her wife left the US in November. DeGeneres bought the home in the Cotswolds in June 2024 for a reported $18 million.

In December, DeGeneres also responded to reports that her home had flooded due to Storm Bert, which brought days of torrential rain and wind speeds of up to 80mph. She posted a selfie with de Rossi in front of a typical British countryside scene on their anniversary.

open image in gallery Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi bought their home in the UK in June 2024 ( Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for RH )

“20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be,” she wrote in the caption. “So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years, and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas. P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood.”

Months later, she sold one of her and her wife’s last homes in the U.S., marking their final steps of leaving Hollywood behind. The house, which was in Montecito, California, went into escrow in March after being listed for $4.99 million.

A representative for Riskin Partners Estate Group, who curated the sale of DeGeneres’ home, told People that the property has been sold for $5.2 million. The sale came after the real estate company received “multiple offers within two days of hitting the market.”

The property, also located in the same neighborhood as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is 1,691 square feet with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to its listing. Following renovations in 2012, the residence transformed from a “well-worn cottage into a modern beach bungalow.”