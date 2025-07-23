Ellen DeGeneres puts $30 million UK farm up for sale days after confirming reason for fleeing US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have put their luxurious U.K. home up for sale less than a year after moving out of the U.S.

The former talk show host, 67, and Arrested Development actor, 52, are selling their farm estate in Cotswolds, England, for $30 million after paying $20 million for the property in spring 2024, Andrew Barnes of U.K. Sotheby’s International Realty told The Wall Street Journal.

Barnes told the publication that after living on the estate for a month, the couple chose to relocate to a home that could better accommodate their animals.

“When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses,” DeGeneres said in a statement provided to the outlet by Sotheby’s. “We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them.”

The listing comes after the couple completed extensive renovations on the estate, known as Kitesbridge Farm. Married since 2008, the couple — known for flipping houses — brought in 70 workers to renovate the property in under five months months, despite being told the process would take 18 months.

The couple moved so de Rossi (right) would have space for her horses ( Getty )

The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate is comprised of modern design choices and 16,600 square feet of living space, with some of the building connected by glass walkways. Boasting 43 acres, the property contains a party barn with a pub, a heated five-car garage, and kitchenette, a separate fitness center with a gym and heated swimming pool, and a two-bedroom guest house connected to the main house, which was built in the 1700s.

DeGeneres and de Rossi first moved to the English countryside in November 2024, shortly before Donald Trump was elected President of the United States for a second term.

The Finding Dory actor revealed Sunday, when speaking with English broadcaster Richard Bacon in Cheltenham, that she did make the move specifically because of the U.S. election.

“Yes. We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,’” she said, according to The Guardian.

After her long-running eponymous talk show ended in 2022 following allegations of a toxic workplace environment, DeGeneres went on a final comedy tour around the U.S., which ended in August that year. Shortly after that, the couple bought what DeGeneres described as a “part-time house” in the Cotswolds, where they intended to spend around four months a year.

After Trump’s re-election, however, that plan turned permanent.

DeGeneres said the house itself is “absolutely beautiful,” adding that they saw snow there this winter for the first time since the move.

“We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture – everything you see is charming, and it’s just a simpler way of life. It’s clean. Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here,” she said.